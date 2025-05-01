Elite Renewables Joins Shinobi Capital Group in Key Move to Scale Up Sustainable Home Energy Solutions

Shinobi Capital Group has acquired Elite Renewables, one of the UK’s most technically accomplished installers of heat pumps and solar energy systems, as part of a strategic effort to accelerate its expansion within the retrofit and renewables sector.

This acquisition enhances Shinobi’s broader mission to develop a trusted national network of retrofit firms, delivering premium low-carbon solutions to homeowners, developers, and commercial clients. The deal comes at a critical time for the sector, with strong tailwinds from public interest and incentives like the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers grants of up to £7,500.

Elite Renewables brings over a decade of experience working with luxury homes, architects, and contractors across London and the South East. Known for designing and installing complex systems — including air source heat pumps, solar PV, MVHR, battery storage, and EV chargers — the company consistently achieves system performance levels above 400%, a benchmark rarely met in the industry.

Performance-Driven Integration into Shinobi’s Portfolio

Elite Renewables now joins Shinobi’s growing stable of retrofit and energy brands, including The Retrofitters, which focuses on whole-home insulation solutions, and Pyramid Eco, which caters to housing associations, landlords, and private households.

The Elite team will continue to operate under its existing name, with leadership and daily operations remaining unchanged. With Shinobi’s backing, the company is expected to scale more efficiently, drawing on the group’s digital expertise, operational frameworks, and strategic marketing support.

Tim Cameron-Kitchen, founder of Shinobi Capital Group, stated:

“Elite Renewables is one of the most technically capable and well-respected businesses in the heat pump and solar space. Their commitment to long-term performance, attention to detail, and service quality make them exactly the kind of company we want to support. Their track record of some truly extraordinary projects makes this one of the most exciting renewables businesses in the UK.

“Together, we will build on that strong foundation and help more people across the UK upgrade their homes with confidence.”

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Impact

The acquisition reflects a joint belief in delivering energy systems that are not only sustainable, but robust, dependable, and tailored to client needs. With the UK committed to retrofitting millions of homes in the years ahead, values like integrity, performance, and customer transparency are becoming vital differentiators.

For Shinobi, the deal is another step towards building the UK’s most dependable collective of retrofit and renewable installation experts — offering consistent quality and peace of mind at every stage of the energy transition.

Tim Cameron-Kitchen added:

“We believe the next chapter of the green transition belongs to companies that combine technical excellence with trust, education, and exceptional service,”

“Elite Renewables embodies all of that.”