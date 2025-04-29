Cambridgeshire Chamber Mobilises Local Support to Tackle Youth Joblessness

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has raised the alarm on youth unemployment, cautioning against the emergence of a “lost generation” in its latest report, Creating Job Opportunities for Gen Z.

According to the findings, nearly one million young people aged 16 to 24 in the UK are not in work, education, or training — an increase of 110,000 from the previous year. In response, the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is urging regional businesses and education providers to take decisive action through two major initiatives: the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) and the Youth Guarantee Trailblazer programme.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough is one of just eight UK areas selected to implement the Youth Guarantee, a Combined Authority-led scheme that connects young people with employment and training pathways. The programme focuses on bespoke support and early-stage engagement, in partnership with employers and educational institutions.

In parallel, the LSIP, led by the Chamber and funded by government, aims to align local education and skills provision with employer demands — helping individuals gain access to relevant training and job opportunities in growth sectors.

Charlotte Horobin, CEO of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce and a board member for the Youth Guarantee, said:

“We know from our LSIP that too many young people in our region are disconnected from education and employment. These new figures from the BCC are alarming — but we have the tools to make a difference. By connecting businesses with local training providers, we can build confidence, open doors, and give young people the skills they need to thrive.”

Recent labour market data, presented in a Chamber webinar, showed 11.5% of the region’s youth are NEET — with the figure rising to 13.1% in Fenland. These statistics echo national concerns and highlight the need for collaborative, targeted support.

The LSIP is helping to bridge workforce gaps in critical industries such as Digital & IT, Life Sciences, Agri-tech, and Advanced Manufacturing. Meanwhile, the Youth Guarantee is creating practical solutions to prevent long-term disengagement, especially among vulnerable young people.

Nick Frank, LSIP Project Manager at the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said:

“The latest BCC report highlights a worrying trend, with too many young people disconnected from education and work. Having spent time as a teacher, I know how vital it is to provide real opportunities. Through the LSIP, we’re bringing together local employers, education providers, and stakeholders to ensure young people have access to pathways like internships, T-levels, and apprenticeships that equip them with the skills they need to succeed.”

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is calling on local employers to get involved. Businesses can register for the upcoming Labour Market Insights Webinar by visiting the Chamber’s event page here: https://www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk/event/quarterly-regional-labour-market-analysis-webinar-3/

They can also view previous webinar replays and access the latest youth employment data and regional labour market trends by visiting the Chamber’s webinar page: https://www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk/webinars/

Employers are also encouraged to attend the Talent Workshop at CambsB2B North, hosted by the Citizen Hub. This event will provide practical insights into supporting and developing future talent. More information and registration details can be found at https://cambsb2b.co.uk/north/