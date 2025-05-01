Pembee Simplifies Tax-Free Childcare Payments with New Integrated Feature

Online booking platform Pembee has unveiled a new integrated payment system for the UK Government’s Tax-Free Childcare scheme, streamlining the process for parents booking childcare and children’s activity sessions.

This feature enables parents with a Tax-Free Childcare account to make payments directly during the booking journey, offering a smooth and secure process. With direct connectivity to HMRC’s online services, payments are completed instantly — no need for reference numbers, bank transfers, or delays.

By eliminating the time-consuming tasks traditionally linked to Tax-Free Childcare — such as matching payments to parents or handling manual bank transfers — Pembee reduces the burden on providers and enhances access to affordable childcare for families. Payments are confirmed in real-time and bookings are automatically matched, helping organisations manage operations more effectively.

For families, this brings a quicker, more straightforward checkout experience, allowing them to confidently utilise their government support. Parents no longer have to notify providers separately or stress over incorrectly matched payments.

Crucially, this integrated payment option does not carry any extra transaction fees. Every pound of Tax-Free Childcare funding goes straight to the provider, supporting cost control and allowing families to benefit fully from the scheme. This reflects Pembee’s continued mission to improve accessibility and affordability in the childcare sector.

Tax-Free Childcare offers essential support for working families across the UK, yet its uptake has often been hindered by administrative barriers. With this direct HMRC integration, Pembee removes such obstacles, offering mutual benefit to parents and childcare providers.

“We’re excited to make it easier for parents to use the Tax-Free Childcare scheme,” said Ed Hollinghurst, Founder of Pembee. “Too often, complicated processes and manual systems create unnecessary friction. Our integrated solution not only supports providers but also helps more parents access the government support they’re entitled to — with a faster, smoother, and fully online experience.”

The new functionality is available now for all UK Pembee users. Providers can activate it through their admin settings by entering their official childcare provider details, allowing them to start accepting Tax-Free Childcare payments straight away.