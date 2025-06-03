A New Journey: Exploring Britain and Ireland Through Active Travel

A groundbreaking initiative is poised to revolutionise how individuals explore the landscapes of Britain and Ireland.

Slow Ways, a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, has already charted over 140,000 kilometres of pedestrian routes, thanks to the efforts of thousands of dedicated volunteers. This extensive, community-driven network connects every city and town in Great Britain, paving the way for a new, inclusive age of people-powered travel.

Now, Slow Ways is launching a bold crowdfunding appeal to bring to life an innovative digital platform. Designed to support travel by foot, bike, wheelchair, horseback, or pushchair, the platform will make outdoor exploration more accessible than ever before.

The organisation was founded by Daniel Raven-Ellison, a former geography teacher turned explorer, who is passionate about making outdoor movement and active journeys available to everyone.

He explained: “Slow Ways is a movement built by thousands of people who’ve contributed their time and local knowledge. We’ve connected Britain’s towns and cities with walking routes. Now we want to take that further, to make it easier for everyone to find and follow routes that match their interests and needs.”

This next-generation platform will feature an interactive website, mapping tools, and a mobile app. Together, they will unlock countless routes across Britain and Ireland, from short, local walks to epic cross-country treks.

Building on its walking trail success, Slow Ways also plans to expand into Ireland and the Channel Islands. New thematic trails will be introduced, including routes for families, nature lovers, history enthusiasts, and individuals with mobility challenges.

A key addition to the platform will be its ability to empower local bodies – from schools to charities – to create and share tailored routes. Whether it’s a school-led family nature trail or a historical tour devised by a heritage group, these tools will help communities make their journeys accessible to all.

“Too many people miss out on active travel because they don’t know where to go or how to start,” said Raven-Ellison. “This new platform will change that, offering inclusive, reliable and inspiring options for anyone looking to explore and get about under their own steam. I love lots of the existing route navigation and wellbeing apps, they’re great – but they often leave out people with special-interests or important needs. We’ll do better than them on that, by enabling groups and organisations to share routes that they know their communities will enjoy and be able to trust.”

Once live, the upgraded platform will cater to walking, running, cycling, wheeling, and horse-riding – offering true multimodal support.

The crowdfunding effort is already gaining traction, with nearly 1,000 early backers and 25% of its initial £250,000 target secured. Ultimately, Slow Ways aims to raise £500,000 to build the full platform, grow the route network, and support community engagement across the British Isles.

“This is about making it easier for everyone to enjoy being outdoors and connect with the places around them,” said Raven-Ellison. “We’re building something big together, and we’d love your support to make it happen. Small and large donations will help. Just showing your support will make a genuine difference.”

The campaign runs through to 31st July. To lend your support, visit Slow Ways on Crowdfunder.