Party Without Plastic® Recognised as Ethical Innovator Ahead of World Environment Day

To coincide with World Environment Day 2025 and its call to #BeatPlasticPollution, Party Without Plastic® has been recognised with two major honours: a place in the Top 200 Ethical Businesses List and accreditation from The Good Shopping Guide. The celebration-centric brand is also marking the occasion by launching a new free guide to sustainable party planning.
Now acknowledged alongside sustainability pioneers like Neal’s Yard Remedies, Octopus Energy, and Aviva, Party Without Plastic® has also been awarded the distinguished title of “Ethical Innovator”. It’s a meaningful endorsement of their goal to make eco-conscious celebrations both attainable and stylish.
“We’re thrilled to be named Ethical Innovator and listed in the Top 200 Ethical Businesses List,” says Lorraine Allman, founder of Party Without Plastic®. “From day one, we’ve been committed to helping people celebrate consciously. This award is a powerful validation of the work we’ve done so far, and the values that drive us.”
Free Resource: How to Plan the Ultimate Plastic-Free Party
To empower more households to reduce waste, the company is launching a downloadable guide full of practical advice. The guide covers:
Recommended eco-friendly replacements for everyday party goods
Sustainable invite ideas that combine creativity with lower impact
Simple approaches to handling waste after the event
A straightforward overview of key eco-labels to look for when shopping
Whether you’re planning a summer gathering, a baby shower, or a wedding, the guide proves that cutting down on single-use plastic can be elegant and effortless.
Leading by Example in Eco-Retail
With party season in full swing and environmental awareness growing, Party Without Plastic® continues to champion ethical retail practices. Through carefully selected collections from UK-based small businesses, the brand offers practical solutions to reduce plastic use and support circular consumption—without compromising on fun or design.