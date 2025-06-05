Party Without Plastic® Recognised as Ethical Innovator Ahead of World Environment Day

To coincide with World Environment Day 2025 and its call to #BeatPlasticPollution, Party Without Plastic® has been recognised with two major honours: a place in the Top 200 Ethical Businesses List and accreditation from The Good Shopping Guide. The celebration-centric brand is also marking the occasion by launching a new free guide to sustainable party planning.

Now acknowledged alongside sustainability pioneers like Neal’s Yard Remedies, Octopus Energy, and Aviva, Party Without Plastic® has also been awarded the distinguished title of “Ethical Innovator”. It’s a meaningful endorsement of their goal to make eco-conscious celebrations both attainable and stylish.

“We’re thrilled to be named Ethical Innovator and listed in the Top 200 Ethical Businesses List,” says Lorraine Allman, founder of Party Without Plastic®. “From day one, we’ve been committed to helping people celebrate consciously. This award is a powerful validation of the work we’ve done so far, and the values that drive us.”

Free Resource: How to Plan the Ultimate Plastic-Free Party

To empower more households to reduce waste, the company is launching a downloadable guide full of practical advice. The guide covers:

Recommended eco-friendly replacements for everyday party goods

Sustainable invite ideas that combine creativity with lower impact

Simple approaches to handling waste after the event

A straightforward overview of key eco-labels to look for when shopping

Whether you’re planning a summer gathering, a baby shower, or a wedding, the guide proves that cutting down on single-use plastic can be elegant and effortless.

Leading by Example in Eco-Retail

With party season in full swing and environmental awareness growing, Party Without Plastic® continues to champion ethical retail practices. Through carefully selected collections from UK-based small businesses, the brand offers practical solutions to reduce plastic use and support circular consumption—without compromising on fun or design.

To join the celebration for people and planet, download the guide today at https://www.partywithoutplastic.com/how-to-plan-the-ultimate-plastic-free-party

As Party Without Plastic® earns its place among top ethical brands, it sends a clear message: protecting the planet doesn’t mean compromising on fun, flair, or unforgettable moments.