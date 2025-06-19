The SaaSy People Expands into US Market through Key Alliances

The SaaSy People, a leading name in SaaS consultancy and implementation worldwide, has revealed plans for its entry into the United States. As part of this expansion, the company has entered a North American partnership with monday.com, confirmed its sponsorship of the forthcoming monday.com NYC Elevate 2025 conference, and begun hiring in Denver, Colorado.
This move marks a significant step in the company’s growth, bringing The SaaSy People’s specialist SaaS services to businesses across the US. Known for its success in helping global clients optimise their software investments, the company is now well-positioned to offer its high-calibre, results-driven services within the rapidly evolving American market.
Reece Couchman, CEO of The SaaSy People, commented on the expansion: “Our expansion into the United States, underscored by our new North American monday.com partnership, represents a strategic leap forward for The SaaSy People. We see immense potential to support American companies in transforming their work, streamlining their operations, and achieving significant growth through optimized SaaS solutions. This collaboration ensures we deliver best-in-class monday.com expertise and solutions, becoming a trusted advisor in their digital transformation journey.”
Kyle Hughes, COO of The SaaSy People, emphasized the importance of the local presence: “Putting boots on the ground in Denver is a testament to our commitment to the US market and our dedication to providing localized, expert support. We’re actively recruiting a stellar team that will be passionate about serving our American monday.com clients with the agility, responsiveness, and expertise they need to thrive. We’re ready to hit the ground running and build a strong foundation of client success in the US.”