The SaaSy People Expands into US Market through Key Alliances

The SaaSy People, a leading name in SaaS consultancy and implementation worldwide, has revealed plans for its entry into the United States. As part of this expansion, the company has entered a North American partnership with monday.com, confirmed its sponsorship of the forthcoming monday.com NYC Elevate 2025 conference, and begun hiring in Denver, Colorado.

This move marks a significant step in the company’s growth, bringing The SaaSy People’s specialist SaaS services to businesses across the US. Known for its success in helping global clients optimise their software investments, the company is now well-positioned to offer its high-calibre, results-driven services within the rapidly evolving American market.

Strategic North American monday.com Partnership

A cornerstone of this expansion is The SaaSy People’s newly solidified status as a North American monday.com Partner. This strategic alliance will significantly enhance the company’s ability to empower more businesses across the continent to fully leverage the capabilities of monday.com’s Work OS platform. As a partner, The SaaSy People will provide comprehensive services including implementation, customization, integration, training, and ongoing support, ensuring clients can seamlessly integrate monday.com into their workflows and achieve their operational goals.

Sponsorship of NYC Elevate 2025

To celebrate its official US launch and foster deeper connections within the American monday.com community, The SaaSy People is proud to announce its sponsorship of NYC Elevate 2025. This premier event, taking place in New York City, is a vital gathering for monday.com users, partners, and industry leaders. The SaaSy People’s presence at the conference will provide an invaluable opportunity to engage with potential clients, share insights on best practices for Work OS optimization, and demonstrate their commitment to the US market. Attendees can look forward to interacting with The SaaSy People’s team and learning more about their innovative solutions.

Investment in Local Talent with Denver Hiring Initiative

Further solidifying its commitment to the region, The SaaSy People is immediately commencing active recruitment for key roles in Denver, Colorado. This strategic decision to establish a local team will enable the company to provide on-the-ground support, build strong relationships with a growing US clientele, and offer rapid, responsive service. The hiring initiative will focus on attracting top talent in areas such as SaaS consultancy, project management, technical implementation, and customer success, ensuring that The SaaSy People’s US operations are staffed with highly skilled and dedicated professionals.

Leadership Perspectives



Reece Couchman, CEO of The SaaSy People, commented on the expansion: “Our expansion into the United States, underscored by our new North American monday.com partnership, represents a strategic leap forward for The SaaSy People. We see immense potential to support American companies in transforming their work, streamlining their operations, and achieving significant growth through optimized SaaS solutions. This collaboration ensures we deliver best-in-class monday.com expertise and solutions, becoming a trusted advisor in their digital transformation journey.”

Kyle Hughes, COO of The SaaSy People, emphasized the importance of the local presence: “Putting boots on the ground in Denver is a testament to our commitment to the US market and our dedication to providing localized, expert support. We’re actively recruiting a stellar team that will be passionate about serving our American monday.com clients with the agility, responsiveness, and expertise they need to thrive. We’re ready to hit the ground running and build a strong foundation of client success in the US.”

Looking Forward

The SaaSy People is energized by these significant developments and eagerly anticipates empowering US businesses to achieve new levels of productivity and efficiency. The company looks forward to a successful presence at NYC Elevate 2025, fostering robust engagement within the monday.com community, and welcoming new talent to its rapidly growing Denver team.