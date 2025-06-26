Gen Z Entrepreneur and Ex-FTSE Boss Launch AI Career Platform to Address Youth Employment Crisis

A new AI-based job platform named Hunch has launched this week with the goal of helping young people navigate an increasingly difficult job market. With almost one million UK graduates facing mounting debt and shrinking opportunities, Hunch offers a smarter, faster way into employment.

Founded by Sally Wynter, a young innovator known for creating and selling the world’s first CBD gin, and developed alongside Alistair Cox, the former CEO of global recruitment firm Hays, Hunch was created to meet a rising demand among school leavers and graduates looking for direction and opportunity.

The UK currently has close to 1 million 16–24-year-olds classified as NEET – not in education, employment or training – and around 800,000 students are set to graduate this summer into an uncertain job landscape, burdened by average debts exceeding £50,000.

“Graduates tell us they’re googling brands they’ve seen on bus stops just to find somewhere to apply,” said Wynter. “Others are deleting their degrees from their CVs to get a look in at warehouse roles. We’re in a crisis – and it’s not just about jobs, it’s about dignity.”

Hunch brings together a swipe-style job search tool, smart CV writing features, and AI-based coaching – all aimed at simplifying and sharpening the job hunt for young users. It enables them to:

Discover jobs aligned with their strengths and ambitions

Create CVs and cover letters that stand out

Organise and track applications clearly and effectively

The platform also demystifies the “hidden curriculum” – those unwritten rules that determine job search success, from crafting ATS-friendly CVs to mastering interviews and understanding professional pathways.

In partnership with Dr Meg Jay – clinical psychologist and author of The Defining Decade – Hunch is equipping its AI to offer insightful and empowering advice, especially for users lacking personal networks or access to mentors.

Alistair Cox added: “After decades in recruitment, one thing has always struck me – how little support there is for people starting out. Hunch builds human judgment at scale, helping people understand themselves, find good jobs, and succeed. That matters – for individuals and for society.”

Having experienced limited support herself as a young person growing up on free school meals, Wynter is determined to bridge the gap: “I had to figure everything out alone. I don’t want that for the next generation. Hunch isn’t about throwing more content at people – it’s about guiding them, showing them where to look, and helping them to actually get the job.”

Hunch is now live in the UK. Explore more at: www.askhunch.com

For interviews or partnership enquiries, please get in touch.