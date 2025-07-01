James Atkinson’s Race Reads Betting Platform Reports £50 Million Profit Surge

James Atkinson, a professional punter and founder of Race Reads, has reported that his UK-based betting group achieved profits of over £50 million from bookmakers across the UK and Ireland in the last 12 months.

Race Reads has rapidly grown in both reputation and reach, thanks to Atkinson’s methodical approach to horse racing analysis, his focus on data-backed selections, and a loyal subscriber base of more than 4,000 active members.

“James built an entire university of punting wisdom and it works,” said one Race Reads member. “Most tipsters can’t tell you how many furlongs are in a mile.” They added.

Several members say the betting markets react sharply when Atkinson shares tips — with odds slashed and bookmakers reacting within moments. In some instances, major bookmakers have responded by offering Starting Price-only bets on races tipped by the platform.

“They fear smart money. They fear James,” said another long-standing member.

Despite being restricted by numerous betting outlets, Atkinson’s strategy evolved. He now relies on a nationwide group of trusted contacts to execute bets, sidestepping limitations imposed by bookmakers.

“Yes, people double-crossed him. Some ran off with five-figure bankrolls,” They added. “But James recalibrated and built something smarter.”

More Than a Tipping Service

Established in 2023, Race Reads is a horse racing insights platform offering a carefully filtered number of weekly selections, each supported by a full rationale. The service sets itself apart by educating users on the “why” behind every bet.

“This isn’t about guesswork or hunches,” said Atkinson. “Every selection is the product of hours of video analysis, sectional timing breakdowns, and market intelligence.”

Members can also enrol in Betting University, a learning hub offering professional-level content. The curriculum includes:

How to construct value-driven odds

Deep-dive race footage reviews

Decoding jockey intent and patterns

Risk control and stake sizing

Understanding bookmaker tracking and limits

“It’s a complete framework,” said one user. “It’s changed how I think about betting — and helped me stay profitable.”

Race Reads users have reported meaningful improvements to their finances — from consistent income to opportunities like starting new businesses or funding personal goals.

Atkinson, also a father of four — with two children on the autistic spectrum — created the platform while managing family life.

In 2024, he released Blood, Sweat & Bets, an unfiltered narrative on the lifestyle and demands of professional punting. He continues to give guest talks and supports initiatives such as Autism in Racing and the Injured Jockey Fund.