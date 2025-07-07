Hillbrush Unveils Groundbreaking Tornado Broom System for Heavy-Duty Outdoor Use

Hillbrush has officially introduced its new Hillbrush Tornado Range — a cutting-edge modular broom system, purpose-built for exceptional durability and reliable outdoor performance in the toughest conditions.
Engineered entirely from scratch, the Hillbrush Tornado has been specially developed to meet the heavy demands of industrial, commercial, and large-scale domestic outdoor settings. Every element of its design prioritises resilience and functionality.
Manufactured using extraordinarily strong materials, the Tornado range guarantees not only long-term endurance but also consistently high cleaning efficiency, no matter how demanding the task at hand.
The brush also offers the flexibility to choose from two practical head sizes. A 14″ wide head is ideal for precision and manoeuvrability in tighter spaces, while a 24″ wide head is the perfect choice for maximising coverage across larger areas.