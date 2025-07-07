Hillbrush Unveils Groundbreaking Tornado Broom System for Heavy-Duty Outdoor Use

Hillbrush has officially introduced its new Hillbrush Tornado Range — a cutting-edge modular broom system, purpose-built for exceptional durability and reliable outdoor performance in the toughest conditions.

Engineered entirely from scratch, the Hillbrush Tornado has been specially developed to meet the heavy demands of industrial, commercial, and large-scale domestic outdoor settings. Every element of its design prioritises resilience and functionality.

Manufactured using extraordinarily strong materials, the Tornado range guarantees not only long-term endurance but also consistently high cleaning efficiency, no matter how demanding the task at hand.

What sets the Hillbrush Tornado apart from conventional cleaning tools is its innovative modular design, which allows users to perfectly tailor their heavy-duty outdoor broom to their specific needs, ensuring they always have the precise tool for the task at hand, whether it’s detailed work or broad-area sweeping.

The brush heads are equipped with robust dual fibres, a carefully chosen combination engineered for superior control and the highly effective collection of various outdoor debris.

The brush also offers the flexibility to choose from two practical head sizes. A 14″ wide head is ideal for precision and manoeuvrability in tighter spaces, while a 24″ wide head is the perfect choice for maximising coverage across larger areas.

Complementing these powerful, interchangeable heads is a robust telescopic handle . This handle locks firmly in place, providing adjustable length for ergonomic comfort and extended reach, reducing strain during prolonged use. Crucially, this handle can be easily removed or replaced, adding significantly to the system’s overall versatility. This adaptability means fewer other cleaning tools are needed.

The Hillbrush Tornado range is also suitable for all aspects of garden cleaning equipment. Its superior strength and efficient design make it the perfect solution for a multitude of outdoor chores such as clearing autumn leaves, removing gravel from lawns, sweeping patios and maintaining pathways around a property.