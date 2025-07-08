Robin Waite Announced as Finalist in 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Renowned UK business coach Robin Waite has secured a finalist spot in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. He has been shortlisted for the prestigious Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category.
Celebrated as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the awards honour the most outstanding entrepreneurial talent and stories from across the UK. This year’s finalist list showcases over 800 individuals, recognised for their originality, resilience, and meaningful business impact.
The winners will be revealed during a high-profile ceremony on Monday, 17th November 2025, hosted at London’s iconic Grosvenor House. The evening will welcome more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and business influencers to applaud UK entrepreneurial excellence.