Robin Waite Announced as Finalist in 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Renowned UK business coach Robin Waite has secured a finalist spot in the 2025 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. He has been shortlisted for the prestigious Maker & Creator Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Celebrated as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship”, the awards honour the most outstanding entrepreneurial talent and stories from across the UK. This year’s finalist list showcases over 800 individuals, recognised for their originality, resilience, and meaningful business impact.

The winners will be revealed during a high-profile ceremony on Monday, 17th November 2025, hosted at London’s iconic Grosvenor House. The evening will welcome more than 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and business influencers to applaud UK entrepreneurial excellence.

Robin founded Fearless Business with the aim of making running a small business as simple as possible. This is done through the company’s two signature business accelerators, providing accountability and first class business knowledge and experience.

Robin said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a finalist. It’s an incredible honour to be recognised alongside some of the UK’s most exciting and ambitious businesses. This recognition is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our mission to help small business owners to earn more money while working fewer hours.”

This year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards finalists employ over 25,000 people across the UK, expect to create more than 9,000 new jobs over the next year, generate a combined turnover of £2.25 billion and represent an average business age of six years.

Past winners include the founders of BrewDog, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch, and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their entrepreneurial journey by the awards.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, added: “We’re so proud to reveal this year’s shortlist, a truly remarkable group of founders who are changing lives and transforming industries. The quality of entries gets stronger every year, and it’s clear that the entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is more alive than ever.

“Many of our finalists go on to become household names, and we can’t wait to watch what this year’s cohort achieves next.”

For more information about Fearless Business, please visit www.robinwaite.com