The VAT Consultancy Introduces ‘My Virtual VAT Team’ to Empower Internal Tax and Finance Departments

The VAT Consultancy (TVC), one of the UK’s foremost independent VAT advisory firms, has launched a new platform, My Virtual VAT Team (MVVT), designed to support internal tax and finance departments with the resources, training, and expert guidance needed to navigate VAT and Customs Duty with confidence.

The platform, now available at https://myvirtualvatteam.com, was developed to meet the rising demand from businesses that must stay compliant with increasingly complex VAT regulations—yet often lack access to dedicated in-house VAT professionals. For companies that do have in-house VAT specialists, MVVT provides the tools, templates, and efficiencies necessary to accelerate progress on critical VAT initiatives.