The VAT Consultancy Introduces ‘My Virtual VAT Team’ to Empower Internal Tax and Finance Departments

The VAT Consultancy (TVC), one of the UK’s foremost independent VAT advisory firms, has launched a new platform, My Virtual VAT Team (MVVT), designed to support internal tax and finance departments with the resources, training, and expert guidance needed to navigate VAT and Customs Duty with confidence.
The platform, now available at https://myvirtualvatteam.com, was developed to meet the rising demand from businesses that must stay compliant with increasingly complex VAT regulations—yet often lack access to dedicated in-house VAT professionals. For companies that do have in-house VAT specialists, MVVT provides the tools, templates, and efficiencies necessary to accelerate progress on critical VAT initiatives.
“We work with businesses every day who are under pressure to manage VAT and Customs obligations without the internal resource or budget for external support” said Julie Park, Managing Director at The VAT Consultancy. “MVVT gives them the tools and knowledge to bridge that gap – whether that’s through specialist VAT resources across multiple formats, practical templates, or bite-sized training sessions they can access anytime.”
MVVT was built to directly address these pressures by offering:
- Clear, jargon-free guidance on VAT and Customs Duty
- Resources tailored for real-life use, not theory
- Flexible support without the need for high-cost consultancy fees
What the Platform Offers
- On-Demand Video Training – short VAT training sessions that fit around busy schedules
- Downloadable Templates – Including VAT audit preparation checklists, sample documentation, decision trees and other practical guides
- Insights from Real Experts – Content created and reviewed by TVC’s senior VAT consultants
- Scalable Access – Support for individuals, small teams, or larger tax and finance teams
“We didn’t want to build another generic technical VAT resource or training platform,” Julie added. “MVVT is about giving real, practical value and helping businesses manage VAT risk without having to wade through reams of technical guidance. It’s the kind of support we wish every tax and finance team had in-house.”
- Tax and Finance professionals responsible for VAT as part of a wider role
- VAT specialists needing reliable tools and insights
Whether you are part of a large tax or finance function or a standalone finance lead, MVVT offers the flexibility and practical advice needed to stay compliant and reduce risk.
The platform launch marks the beginning of a wider programme of support, with additional content, tools, and sector-specific resources planned for release throughout 2025. The goal? To make VAT and Customs guidance more accessible to everyone – without compromising on quality.