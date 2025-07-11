Pre-Orders Open for BOSGAME’s M5 AI Mini PC – A 2025 Game-Changer in Compact Computing

BOSGAME has announced the release of its powerful M5 AI Mini PC, already being recognised as the best mini PC of 2025 — tailor-made for creative professionals, developers, and anyone seeking powerful performance in a compact design.

BOSGAME, a trusted name in consumer technology, has confirmed the availability of its new M5 AI Mini PC for pre-order. The product launch is set to make waves in the mini computing space this year.

BOSGAME New M5 AI Mini PC – Best Mini PC for 2025

Named the Best Mini PC for 2025, the M5 merges AI-enhanced computing with outstanding performance, all housed in a space-efficient chassis. It offers a compelling solution for professionals across creative, tech, and engineering fields.

With its high-performance capabilities and compact footprint, the M5 AI Mini PC is designed to serve both demanding users and everyday consumers who value power, portability, and smart design.

Powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and radeon 8060S graphics



At the core of the M5 is the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, currently the most powerful chip available in the mini PC market, delivering 16 cores and 32 threads of processing power, along with an integrated Radeon 8060S GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 3.5 architecture. With 40 compute units and 20 WGP, the graphics capabilities rival that of dedicated desktop GPUs like the RTX 4070.

High memory, storage, and AI for demanding workloads

Key specifications of the M5 include up to 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8533MHz, dual M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots supporting up to 2TB of high-speed storage, and a total of 126 TOPS of AI compute performance powered by a 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

The M5 also features integrated Radeon 8060S graphics for smooth 3D rendering and next-generation gameplay, and offers a full suite of connectivity options including USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2, USB 2.0, an SD 4.0 card reader, 2.5Gbps LAN, and WiFi 7.

BOSGAME’s M5 AI Mini PC beats RTX 4090 in select AI workloads

Thanks to its advanced architecture, the M5 can run Llama 3 models locally, outperforming even high-end GPUs in AI workflows.

In LM Studio, BOSGAME reports AI performance up to 2.2× faster than an RTX 4090, making it a powerful solution for edge AI development, machine learning, and large-scale content creation.

A spokesperson for BOSGAME said:

“The BOSGAME M5 is currently the most powerful mini AI PC, featuring an advanced AI processor and WiFi 7 technology. It’s an all-in-one desktop solution built for professionals who demand maximum performance without compromise.”

View the official BOSGAME site by clicking here The company, originally a major motherboard producer in China, reported approximately $30 million USD in revenue last year and is projecting between $60 and $70 million USD in 2025, driven by the growing demand for high-performance mini-computers.

Amazon Prime Day sales on Best Mini PC’s for 2025

To coincide with Amazon Prime Day, BOSGAME is strategically expanding its market share. This launch underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate performance, portability, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company continues to invest in innovation, with over 300 R&D specialists contributing to the development of new technologies and system designs.

The M5 reflects BOSGAME’s broader mission to deliver accessible, high-performance computing to a global audience.

Pre-orders for the BOSGAME M5 are now open via the official website, with shipping scheduled to begin in early July.

About BOSGAME

Bosgame is an electronic product brand established in 2021. We have 300 R&D technicians and continue to export a number of innovative technologies for the microcomputer industry every year. “Leading Science and Technology, Creating Intelligent Life” is our theme.