Jamie Taylor Secures Fourth Straight Microsoft MVP Award for Developer Expertise

RJJ Software is thrilled to confirm that Jamie Taylor—its founder and Principal Consultant—has once again been named a Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) for Developer Technologies, receiving this prestigious honour for the fourth year in a row.
With fewer than 3,000 professionals worldwide holding the award, this distinction acknowledges Jamie’s global influence in software development and his ongoing efforts to improve industry standards and practices.
Reserved for leading figures who elevate the developer experience, the Microsoft MVP status recognises consistent contributions to the wider tech community through education, support, and innovation.
Since first earning the title in 2021, Jamie has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment to community growth. His work includes the creation of influential open-source security tools and educational materials that have reached developers across continents.
Clients benefit from Jamie’s recognised expertise in cutting-edge technologies including .NET, Python, Go, JavaScript, and AI/ML integration, alongside strategic guidance in DevOps, DevSecOps, and microservices architecture.