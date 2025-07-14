Jamie Taylor Secures Fourth Straight Microsoft MVP Award for Developer Expertise

RJJ Software is thrilled to confirm that Jamie Taylor—its founder and Principal Consultant—has once again been named a Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) for Developer Technologies, receiving this prestigious honour for the fourth year in a row.

With fewer than 3,000 professionals worldwide holding the award, this distinction acknowledges Jamie’s global influence in software development and his ongoing efforts to improve industry standards and practices.

Reserved for leading figures who elevate the developer experience, the Microsoft MVP status recognises consistent contributions to the wider tech community through education, support, and innovation.

Since first earning the title in 2021, Jamie has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment to community growth. His work includes the creation of influential open-source security tools and educational materials that have reached developers across continents.

Jamie’s community impact is exemplified through The Modern .NET Show podcast , which serves as the premier resource for .NET developers worldwide. With more than 170 episodes featuring industry experts and reaching listeners across multiple platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, RSS feeds, and YouTube, the award-winning podcast has become an essential audio toolbox for developers working with modern .NET technologies. The show’s global reach extends across major markets including the United States (25% of all downloads), United Kingdom (15%), Canada (7%), and Asia (30%), providing accessible technical education to developers at all career stages.

Technical excellence through open-source contribution forms another cornerstone of Jamie’s recognition. His OwaspHeaders.Core library has achieved remarkable success with over 1.2 million downloads, providing essential web application security features to developers across the .NET ecosystem. The library implements OWASP Secure Headers Project recommendations, enabling developers to enhance their application security with minimal effort whilst maintaining clean, maintainable code.

Beyond digital community engagement, Jamie demonstrates his commitment to developing future talent through educational outreach work with Greenhead College’s “Step Into Your Future” programme . This initiative empowers over 1,470 first-year students across 30+ career areas, providing them with valuable industry insights and practical guidance for their professional development. Jamie’s involvement bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world professional application, helping to shape the next generation of software engineers.

“The Microsoft MVP recognition continues to be both an honour and a responsibility,” Jamie commented following the announcement. “It represents not just individual achievement, but a commitment to the broader developer community. Through RJJ Software, The Modern .NET Show, and my open-source contributions, I’m able to help organisations and developers alike realise their full potential using modern technologies.”

The MVP recognition enhances RJJ Software’s position as a leading technology consultancy, demonstrating the company’s deep expertise in technology consulting services, bespoke software development, and web application development. Clients benefit from Jamie’s recognised expertise in cutting-edge technologies including .NET, Python, Go, JavaScript, and AI/ML integration, alongside strategic guidance in DevOps, DevSecOps, and microservices architecture.

Jamie’s renewed MVP status reflects his strategic vision for technology leadership, having been recognised as “Most Visionary Software Development Managing Director” in 2023 . This combination of technical expertise, community contribution, and business acumen positions RJJ Software to help organisations transform their technology challenges into competitive advantages.

The fourth consecutive MVP award reinforces Jamie’s role as a trusted advisor in the technology community, demonstrating his continued commitment to innovation, knowledge sharing, and empowering others through technology. His contributions through podcasting, open-source development, and educational outreach create lasting value for the global developer community whilst advancing the adoption of modern, secure software development practices.