West Midlands SMEs Encouraged to Take Centre Stage at Invictus Games Birmingham 2027

Small and medium-sized businesses throughout the West Midlands are being given a unique opportunity to participate in the upcoming 11th edition of the Invictus Games, set to take place in Birmingham.

Organisers of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 have unveiled the Champions Programme, designed to enable SMEs to play a vital part in delivering one of the world’s most powerful and inspiring international sporting events.

First established in 2014 by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, the Invictus Games has earned worldwide acclaim for its celebration of resilience, rehabilitation, and community among wounded, injured, and sick military service members and veterans.

What does this mean for Birmingham? Hosted at the NEC Campus, the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 team will aim to deliver the most cohesive and celebrated Games in the event’s history. The entire experience will be centred within a single festival-style hub – with all events on-site, seamless transport connections, and award-winning facilities, the NEC will be the beating heart of the Games, offering an unforgettable experience for all involved.

Partnering with the Games offers more than exposure – it is an opportunity for businesses to publicly align with a globally recognised event, that is rooted in inclusivity and positive social impact. Birmingham is an internationally renowned centre of excellence for Defence medicine, the QE Hospital treats wounded, injured sick members of the Armed Forces; Fisher House next door accommodates families whilst their loved ones are being treated, the Royal College of Defence Medicine within the hospital trains the clinicians and the World leading Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre is in the region.

For West Midland based SMEs, this unique setup creates a perfect storm of broad visibility, and high footfall. With thousands of competitors, visitors, media representatives, and dignitaries uniting in one dynamic location, local businesses have an unparalleled chance to connect with both national and international audiences – right on their doorstep.

Whether through supplier contracts, campaign collaborations, or community initiatives, SMEs can position themselves as influential contributors to a world-class celebration of the resilience of the human spirit.

What’s more, the broader impact of the Games will continue to fuel growth, far beyond the Games ending, seeking to inspire recovery, improve resilience and influence reconnection. Through delivering a brilliant Invictus Games in 2027, with an ambitious wider impact programme, championing diversity, accessibility, and empowerment, the Invictus Games contributes towards a more connected and vibrant business landscape, where SMEs can lead real, sustainable change.

The Champions Programme

To help bring the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 to life, the organisers have announced the launch of the Champions Programme: a powerful opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises to be front and centre of this event. This isn’t just about sponsorship. It is about positioning businesses at the intersection of visibility and legacy. The Champions Programme is designed to give SMEs access to exclusive marketing benefits, high-impact brand activations, and meaningful engagement with both local communities and an international audience.

By becoming a Champion of the Birmingham Games, businesses will:

Drive Social Change – Join the mission to break down barriers, challenge stigma, and inspire inclusion through community projects, education, and training.

– Join the mission to break down barriers, challenge stigma, and inspire inclusion through community projects, education, and training. Support Recovery – Directly impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans by supporting their recovery journeys through adaptive sport.

– Directly impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans by supporting their recovery journeys through adaptive sport. Enhance Visibility – Showcase brands across the Games’ extensive media channels, promotional campaigns, and high-profile events attended by dignitaries, global media, and thousands of spectators.

– Showcase brands across the Games’ extensive media channels, promotional campaigns, and high-profile events attended by dignitaries, global media, and thousands of spectators. Create a Lasting Social Impact – Collaborate with a powerful network of like-minded partners, civic leaders, and changemakers working to deliver not just a sporting event—but a transformational experience for all involved

With bespoke campaign opportunities, exclusive recognition, and a platform to share their stories, the Champions Programme offers SMEs a powerful way to align with a movement that leaves a legacy far beyond 2027.