Prestige Offices Reaches 1,000 LinkedIn Followers After Strategic Business Shift

Summary: The London-based office space firm marks a key online achievement following its realignment towards high-end flexible office solutions in the capital.

Within two years of refining its market approach to focus on premium flexible office offerings in London, Prestige Offices has grown its LinkedIn audience to 1,000 followers.

Mike Gardener, Managing Director of Prestige Offices, said: “We are pleased to welcome our 1,000th follower to our LinkedIn page. This is representative of the increased traffic on our other channels and offers evidence that evolving our business model canvas has been successful.”

Originally operating as a conventional office leasing agency, Prestige Offices has now transitioned from leasehold-focused tenant services to offering flexible workspace options across central London.

For several years before the pandemic, the brokerage had witnessed an increase in the number of requirements for agile alternatives to leased office space, which offered all-inclusive rent and options to expand or contract demised space, with agreements that required a shorter commitment period than conventional leases.

Following the pandemic, the agency observed a further shift in occupier preferences, characterised by increased demand for flexibility and a corresponding flight towards higher-quality space.

It saw some businesses adapt the way they utilised their workspace, as well as a growing appetite for premium workspaces with greater amenities and service provision.

Following the switch to working from home during the pandemic, employers increasingly recognised the need to make the commute to the office worthwhile. They also recognised the function of an office in attracting and retaining the best talent and clients, and cultivating one of the key functions of a physical base – in-person human interaction.

Businesses and organisations that were successfully transitioning back to the office were increasingly recognising the importance of work-life balance and the benefits of flexible work schedules.

They also maintained that a place of work, a business base separate from the home and a digital device in the pocket was essential for creating this healthy balance, which helped well-being and, in turn, improved productivity, thus creating a universally positive loop.

Following these observations, the firm strengthened its flex space agency team, which focused on premium workspace.

Mike Gardener added: “For a relatively new team that operates in a highly niche sector, we are elated to reach this milestone, which elicits social proof that we have identified an evolving market.

“Whilst we have grown our team that focuses on sourcing premium flexible workspace solutions, we have a dedicated team that offers acquisition services to clients who are looking to rent office space in London via a traditional lease.”