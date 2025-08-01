Massive 895% Revenue Boost for MuveOne After Service Revamp

UK-based removals provider MuveOne has announced a staggering 895% year-on-year revenue increase, following a string of operational enhancements and a complete transformation of its digital platform.

Specialising in low-cost international removals across the continent, the company credits its expansion to its refined customer interface, operational efficiency, and deep industry expertise.

The milestone underscores MuveOne’s active role in solving the evolving challenges of UK-European relocations.

Post Brexit International moves across europe

Following Brexit, customs documentation, clearance procedures, and transport timelines have become more difficult for individual movers to navigate. MuveOne has responded by developing a streamlined model and building in-house expertise around customs requirements, helping customers avoid delays and unexpected fees at borders.

“Our growth reflects how vital clarity and reliability have become in the removals space,” said a company spokesperson.

The changes implemented were part of a broader effort to simplify the removals process for customers relocating between the UK and Europe.

Affordable and transparent european removals

Established to bring greater transparency and affordability to international moving, MuveOne has grown steadily over the past five years.

MuveOne’s website now allows users to calculate their space requirements accurately, receive instant quotes with no hidden fees, and book removals to 29 European countries in just a few steps.

“The past year has been transformational for MuveOne,” The spokesperson added. “Our growth reflects the increasing demand for affordable, stress-free international removals. By improving our digital tools and doubling down on transparent pricing and service reliability, we’ve positioned ourselves as the go-to option for UK residents moving abroad.”

Move abroad from the UK 2025

MuveOne’s model focuses on efficient, single-driver transport teams and flexible volume pricing to keep costs down while maintaining secure and fully insured moves.

The company has now successfully handled over 1,000 removals across Europe, with an average journey time of just 24 hours.

Key to MuveOne’s success is its use of route-based freight networking, allowing cheaper transportation when moving to the same or nearby European destinations. This efficiency enables MuveOne to reduce operating costs, savings which are passed on to customers.

MuveOne has further reduced costs by implementing a two-team model – employing one team for loading in the UK and a separate team for unloading in the destination country. By using dedicated teams at both ends, MuveOne avoids the cost of transporting loading staff across Europe, reducing operational expenses without compromising on the full-service experience.

With a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, MuveOne intends to further enhance its customer support through educating movers to better understand customs processes and documentation needs for further peace of mind.