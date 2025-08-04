India-UK Free Trade Agreement Opens Door to Tariff-Free Trade via rivexa

Following nearly two years of intensive discussions, India and the United Kingdom have officially signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on 24 July 2025—hailed as one of the most significant trade deals of the decade.

With bilateral trade between the two nations projected to reach £25.5 billion, the agreement grants direct, tariff-free access to a broad array of Indian-manufactured goods. It also paves the way for faster, smoother trade exchanges between two global economic heavyweights, offering immediate entry to over 1,000 Indian export categories, including apparel and industrial components (Economic Times).

All of these products will now benefit from zero tariffs. Prior to the agreement, Indian textiles were subject to duties ranging between 10% and 12%, while leather goods faced tariffs as high as 20% (Indian Express). These barriers have now been removed. In parallel, UK exporters stand to gain substantially, with sectors such as electric vehicles and Scotch whisky enjoying streamlined access to India’s rapidly expanding consumer market.

The FTA Advantage



Apart from slashing tariffs, the agreement brings in practical policies to strengthen bilateral trade. Key features include digital documentation, 48-hour custom clearance targets, and deferred duty payment arrangements. Such features minimize operational barriers and streamline procurement processes, especially benefitting smaller enterprises that can now compete more effectively.

A government press note indicates that India’s portion of UK clothing imports may grow by more than 5% over the coming two years (PIB), as buyers redirect sourcing from nation like Bangladesh, China, towards more dependable, economically viable Indian supply chains.

How rivexa Helps UK Buyers Explore the New Trade Landscape



To support UK businesses in turning policy into practice, rivexa provides a seamless gateway into India’s verified supply chain ecosystem. Built by mjunction Services Limited, a Tata Steel and Steel Authority of India Limited joint venture, rivexa is a digital-first sourcing platform designed for global buyers.

The platform goes beyond supplier matchmaking. Every supplier listed on rivexa is verified for export readiness, compliance standards, and manufacturing capabilities. This helps reduce sourcing risk and improve overall turnaround time. For global buyers newly considering India as a sourcing destination, rivexa simplifies the onboarding process with custom documentation support and transparent quotations.

What Procurement Teams Can Source on rivexa



The India-UK FTA creates practical pathways for distributors sourcing OEM parts or buyers exploring alternatives to China and other risk-prone markets. rivexa provides export ready Indian manufacturers across apparel, home textiles, and industrial components with verified capabilities and documentation.

Fashion and Home Textiles:



UK buyers can use the rivexa marketplace to access multiple categories, such as menswear, women’s wear, uniforms, footwear, home textiles suited to both retail and hospitality. Many suppliers work with custom tech packs and accommodate flexible MOQs – features relevant for mid-sized UK brands navigating cost and lead time pressures.

Industrial Components and MRO Supplies:



On the industrial side, the platform also supports the sourcing of components such as drawing-based CNC machined parts, OEM aftermarket and replacement parts, and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) supplies such as belts, bearings, valves, connectors, switches, etc. Buyers can enable you to review technical fit, turnaround timelines, and compliance readiness – particularly valuable is you’re diversifying suppliers or managing complex CAPEX or OPEX sourcing cycles.

With the India-UK FTA dramatically improving cost structures, and rivexa’s digital infrastructure reducing complexity, procurement leaders in the UK can now source with greater transparency, speed, and confidence from India’s manufacturing sector. For sourcing and procurement needs, visit: www.rivexa.com

Disclaimer

This press release incorporates industry analytical intelligence and quantitative metrics as documented by PwC, Deloitte, EY, BCG, CNBC, CNN, BBC, MSN, JP Morgan, Reuters, KPMG, and others, alongside citations on applicable trade agreements. It is intended to provide a thorough view of global sourcing trends and India’s strengthening role in manufacturing. Readers are advised to seek professional advice before acting on this information.