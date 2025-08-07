Relief Remediation Relocates Headquarters to Marietta, Georgia

Relief Remediation, one of the fastest-growing restoration firms in Metro Atlanta, is pleased to confirm the relocation of its head office from Alpharetta to Marietta, Georgia, to accommodate continued expansion and strengthen its emergency response services.

The company’s new headquarters is now based at 25 Powder Springs Street, Suite 215, Marietta, GA 30064 – strategically positioned in the heart of Cobb County, with easy access to I-75 and I-285.

This relocation brings Relief Remediation closer to its growing customer base and enables quicker emergency response to residential and commercial properties across northwest Atlanta, including Marietta, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Sandy Springs, Roswell, and nearby communities.

“This relocation is an exciting milestone for our company,” said David Cardenas, owner and founder of Relief Remediation. “We’ve grown rapidly over the last year, and moving our office to Marietta helps us streamline operations, improve service response times, and better serve our customers where the need is highest.”

Relief Remediation provides 24/7 emergency restoration services specializing in:

Water damage restoration and structural drying

and structural drying Mold inspection and IICRC-compliant remediation

and IICRC-compliant remediation Biohazard and trauma clean up , including unattended death and crime scenes

, including unattended death and crime scenes Sewage backup cleaning and odor removal

Demolition and rebuild support

The company works directly with property owners, landlords, real estate professionals, insurance adjusters, and property managers to deliver fast, professional restoration services when disaster strikes. Relief Remediation is known for its compassionate, customer-first approach and transparent communication from start to finish.

The Marietta office will serve as the operational hub for equipment, technician dispatch, and customer support, while maintaining 24/7 availability for emergency calls. As a locally owned and operated company, Relief Remediation takes pride in offering the responsiveness and value of a small business with the expertise, tools, and equipment of a national provider.

“Whether it’s water damage in the middle of the night or mold concerns that require a certified inspection, our team is here to respond quickly and effectively,” said Cardenas. “This new location is just the beginning of our next chapter as we continue to grow and invest in better service for our clients.”

The company plans to hire additional team members and expand its service offering later this year as part of its continued growth strategy.

New Headquarters Address:

Relief Remediation

25 Powder Springs Street, Suite 215

Marietta, GA 30064