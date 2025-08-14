UK Businesses Improving at Spotting Scams, but Cyber Weaknesses Remain, Says Temi UK

A fresh report has revealed that UK companies are becoming increasingly proficient at identifying and steering clear of online scams. Despite this, significant vulnerabilities in overall cyber resilience remain.

Temi Odurinde, of Temi UK, an ICT expert who works closely with sole traders and small enterprises, notes that awareness of phishing and other digital risks has advanced considerably in recent years. Yet, he cautions that without continuous training and dedicated cyber security investment, many businesses will continue to be exposed.

In the report, Mr Odurinde highlights that while more businesses are recognising suspicious emails and messages, sophisticated scams and targeted phishing attacks are on the rise. “Cyber criminals are constantly evolving their tactics,” he said. “A scam email today may be highly personalised, grammatically perfect, and appear to come from a trusted source. This makes it harder for even tech-savvy users to spot without proper training.”

The report also notes that many small businesses still underestimate the financial and reputational impact of a successful cyber attack. Industry data shows that the average cost of a data breach in the UK is now estimated at over £1 million for larger firms, with smaller businesses facing losses that can threaten their survival.

Mr Odurinde warns that complacency is the enemy of cyber safety. “The fact that more businesses are spotting scams is encouraging, but this shouldn’t lead to overconfidence. Cyber resilience is not a one-off project, it’s an ongoing process that requires regular training, system updates, and a culture of security awareness.”

The report provides actionable guidance, from implementing multi-factor authentication and secure password practices to running phishing simulation exercises. It also stresses the importance of creating an incident response plan so that, if an attack does occur, businesses can react quickly and limit the damage.

Mr Odurinde hopes his latest work will help more UK businesses stay ahead of the latest cyber threats. “I want small businesses to understand that cyber security isn’t just an IT issue, it’s a business survival issue,” he added.