UK Businesses Improving at Spotting Scams, but Cyber Weaknesses Remain, Says Temi UK

A fresh report has revealed that UK companies are becoming increasingly proficient at identifying and steering clear of online scams. Despite this, significant vulnerabilities in overall cyber resilience remain.
Temi Odurinde, of Temi UK, an ICT expert who works closely with sole traders and small enterprises, notes that awareness of phishing and other digital risks has advanced considerably in recent years. Yet, he cautions that without continuous training and dedicated cyber security investment, many businesses will continue to be exposed.
“Cyber criminals are constantly evolving their tactics,” he said. “A scam email today may be highly personalised, grammatically perfect, and appear to come from a trusted source. This makes it harder for even tech-savvy users to spot without proper training.”