London’s Mobile Car Wash Boom: The Valeters Expands Fleet to Meet Rising Demand

Mobile car wash and valeting services are becoming the go-to choice for Londoners seeking convenience, with one provider reporting a rise from 30 to over 100 washes a week within just twelve months.

The Valeters, highly rated on Google and Trustpilot, has expanded significantly since 2024, growing from a single van to a four-vehicle fleet. Once focused solely on North-West London, the company now serves West, Central, and South-West London, as well as parts of Hertfordshire and Surrey.

“People’s time is more valuable than ever,” said Mahmoud Itani, founder of The Valeters. “Our customers don’t want to queue, they don’t want shortcuts, and they certainly don’t want to risk poor quality. They want their car looking immaculate without lifting a finger — and we make that happen on their schedule.”

Each van is fully self-contained, carrying its own water and power supply alongside professional-grade products and detailing equipment. The service is entirely self-sufficient, so customers don’t need to provide a single thing.

What’s driving the switch? For many, it’s the flexibility and ease of booking. With The Valeters’ mobile app, customers can choose a package, secure a time slot, and track the job in real time. Many receive SMS updates and before-and-after photos, with some unlocking and locking their cars remotely so the entire valet can be completed without them being present.

Backed by hundreds of positive reviews, The Valeters offers the reassurance of proven quality alongside convenience, delivering expert car valeting across London. Customers often say it’s more cost-effective too: instead of sitting in traffic or waiting in a queue, they can spend that time working from home or with family, knowing their vehicle is being cleaned to a higher standard than many drive-through washes.

From Kensington and Chelsea to Hampstead, Wandsworth, and Northwood, The Valeters has become a regular sight on both bustling streets and in some of the city’s most exclusive postcodes — cleaning everything from family cars to high-end supercars.

With demand continuing to rise, the business is investing in staff training and expanding its fleet to ensure every valet meets the same high standards, wherever in the region the service is booked.

About The Valeters