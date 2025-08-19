Influencer Matchmaker Named Best in Industry with Two Midlands Enterprise Awards

Influencer Matchmaker has been recognised with two top honours at the 2025 Midlands Enterprise Awards, securing another milestone in its journey of growth and innovation.

The agency was awarded Best Influencer & Celebrity Talent Marketing Agency 2025 and Leading Influencer Campaign Specialists 2025.

Organised by SME News Magazine, the awards celebrate outstanding companies across the Midlands, rewarding creativity, leadership, and sustainable business practices.

Specialising in connecting brands with global influencers and celebrities, Influencer Matchmaker has delivered more than 1,000 partnerships over the past year alone.

Its approach combines authenticity and strategy, creating tailored influencer campaigns designed to boost visibility, deliver measurable returns, and foster long-term brand loyalty.

Backed by 20 years of combined experience, the agency represents over 2,000 influencers and celebrities, with clients ranging from small enterprises to world-famous brands such as Disney and McDonald’s.

Recent campaigns have included Amazon Handmade working with Stacey Solomon, Acer collaborating with Steven Bartlett of Dragons’ Den, and Quaker Oats partnering with Tom Daley.

Laura Hayes, Senior Celebrity & Brand Partnership Executive, said: “We are hugely honoured to receive these awards, which are testament to the hard work of our team and their dedication to matching top influencers to major events and campaigns. We have seen a 27% increase in demand for celebrity and influencer content for brands, something we anticipate with increase in years to come.

“We like to create long-term partnerships, but we have also worked with some amazing brands for one-off campaigns, collaboration and promotions.

“These awards are a fitting tribute to our efforts as we seek to go further and higher in the coming months with some really innovative and exciting projects in the pipeline, which will be unveiled in due course.”

Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall praised this year’s winners: “I’m so pleased to share my congratulations with our winners, especially as they alter the trajectory of their industries for the better.”

For further information, visit www.influencermatchmaker.co.uk.