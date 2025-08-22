Zutec and DFM Systems Expand Irish Operations with New Flagship Office in Dublin

Zutec, a leading provider of Construction and Property Technology solutions in the UK and Ireland, together with sister company DFM Systems, Ireland’s most trusted digital safety file and building manual provider, have announced the launch of their new joint flagship office in Dublin.

Marking a significant milestone in the integration of both businesses, this investment highlights their commitment to the Irish market and ambition to enhance partnerships and strengthen their presence across the construction, residential, and building asset management sectors.

The Dublin office will act as a central hub for innovation, collaboration, and customer engagement, enabling the seamless exchange of expertise and insights between the two teams. This strategic alignment aims to unlock growth opportunities and deliver next-generation digital building information solutions. With this flagship location, both companies will offer enhanced support to their expanding network of more than 160 Irish customers while fostering stronger industry partnerships.

“As a city at the heart of Ireland’s thriving construction and property technology ecosystem, our flagship office in Dublin means we can build on our local presence but also be at the forefront of digitisation, with teams that can collaborate on product development, AI delivery, operations, sales and marketing,” said Gustave Geisendorf, CEO of Zutec and Chairman of DFM Systems.

“Ireland is not only an important growth market for Zutec and DFM Systems, but also a source of talent and innovation that will drive the future of our joint organisation, but also the overall digitisation of construction and asset management, enabling us to support customers with digital transformation.”

Looking ahead, the Dublin flagship office will serve as a foundation for further expansion, supporting Zutec and DFM Systems’ shared mission to simplify and digitise handover processes and optimise information management across building assets.