Steph Ward Unveils Evergreen Academy to Empower Entrepreneurs in Scaling Online

Lincolnshire businesswoman Steph Ward, founder of The Forward Biz, has launched The Evergreen Academy, a programme created to help coaches, consultants, and trainers build passive income streams and scale their expertise through online courses.

The Academy’s six-step framework takes participants from concept to cashflow, guiding them through every stage of the process — from branding and course design to video production, automated sales systems, and long-term revenue generation.

Ward brings a diverse professional background to the venture, including leadership roles at McDonald’s and Siemens, product development experience in retail and marketing, and co-ownership of a property development company. She has also helped training providers successfully adapt to online learning models.

Speaking about the motivation behind the launch, Steph Ward said:

“I wanted to reclaim my time and freedom while building a business that allowed me to be fully present for my young son. Many talented professionals reach a ceiling because they are stuck exchanging hours for income. The Evergreen Academy is about creating a business that scales without the need for 24/7 hustle.”

Launching at a time when digital-first strategies are becoming essential, the Academy reflects Ward’s commitment to helping professionals diversify income streams and embrace flexible working models. She believes it can play a key role in enabling business owners to compete confidently at a national level.

Further details about The Evergreen Academy can be found at The Evergreen Academy.