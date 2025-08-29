ONEEV Debuts Across UK and Ireland, Redefining the EV Ownership Experience

ONEEV has officially launched in the UK and Ireland, promising to reshape the electric vehicle landscape with a smarter, simpler, and more rewarding approach for drivers. Founded by Tim Moore and Lyndon Gough, the innovative app takes on the most pressing challenges EV owners face: charging accessibility, unexpected fees, and complicated payment processes. Through its intuitive interface, ONEEV provides live charger status updates, clear pricing, secure digital payments, and an integrated marketplace offering EV essentials and lifestyle products.

The platform’s launch is the result of an 18-month development journey, sparked in April 2024 when Moore and Gough personally experienced the everyday obstacles confronting EV drivers. Just one day after taking delivery of their cars, they encountered the same frustrations many UK motorists face — unreliable apps, unclear payment structures, inconsistent tariffs, and a lack of a single trusted ecosystem for managing EV ownership.

By May 2024, their vision had expanded as they identified wider gaps in the EV ecosystem. From home charging installations and insurance solutions to servicing, tyres, and roadside assistance, drivers were left to navigate a fragmented marketplace. Motivated by their shared passion for technology and sustainable mobility, the co-founders set out to create ONEEV, a platform designed to connect all aspects of EV ownership within one seamless experience.

“The cars were cutting-edge, but the ownership experience felt clunky and disconnected,” said Tim Moore, Co-Founder of ONEEV. “We set out to create one platform that would transform not just charging, but the entire EV lifestyle.”

The founders combined their complementary experience: Lyndon Gough, with a track record of building and scaling successful businesses, and Tim Moore, who spent years shaping global brands with a focus on customer-first innovation. Together, they assembled a team of developers and researchers to reimagine the EV experience — and bring ONEEV to life.

While others raced to roll out infrastructure, Moore and Gough put drivers first, focusing on accuracy and usability. In testing, they discovered that charge point data provided was only around 65% reliable – meaning drivers faced a one-in-three chance of failure or frustration. When they raised the issue, data hubs dismissed the concerns, claiming no other roaming partners had a problem and that this level of accuracy was acceptable. ONEEV refused to accept that. Instead, the founders delayed launch and invested heavily to raise accuracy to 99.8%, setting a new benchmark for the industry, resulting in a better experience for the customer.

If the data is broken, the driver experience will be broken too,” said Co-Founder Lyndon Gough. “We took the harder path – self-funding, pushing partners for higher standards, and refusing to cut corners – because we knew drivers deserved better.

A Platform Beyond Charging



The result is ONEEV: a premium lifestyle platform built by EV drivers, for EV drivers. Key features include:

Real-time access to charge points with 99.8% accuracy.

to charge points with 99.8% accuracy. Transparent live pricing before every session.

before every session. Secure in-app payments designed to safeguard customer transactions.

designed to safeguard customer transactions. Instant digital receipts , designed with business users in mind.

, designed with business users in mind. Connected lifestyle services: Carefully selected partners offering everything from reliable home chargers and specialist insurance to performance EV tyres, premium roadside recovery, bespoke accessories, and even EV-friendly travel experiences. By consolidating these services, ONEEV positions itself not just as another charging app, but as the central hub for EV living.

The UK EV market is accelerating, with SMMT reporting a 17% rise in new electric registrations in June 2025 alone. However, consumer confidence continues to be challenged by poor charging experiences, lack of infrastructure visibility, and fragmented service offerings. ONEEV aims to restore trust and convenience by creating a single, reliable platform.

ONEEV’s Promise



ONEEV’s founding principles are rooted in a belief that EV drivers deserve better than subpar experiences. The platform was created to put drivers firmly in control of their journeys and offer fewer, smarter features that simply work.

Build a connected, reliable, and rewarding EV lifestyle. Moore and Gough summarise their mission simply: ONEEV was born from lived frustration but built with purpose – for every driver who has been stranded, confused, or let down. We see you. We were you. And we built ONEEV for you.

