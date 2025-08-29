ONEEV Debuts Across UK and Ireland, Redefining the EV Ownership Experience

ONEEV has officially launched in the UK and Ireland, promising to reshape the electric vehicle landscape with a smarter, simpler, and more rewarding approach for drivers. Founded by Tim Moore and Lyndon Gough, the innovative app takes on the most pressing challenges EV owners face: charging accessibility, unexpected fees, and complicated payment processes. Through its intuitive interface, ONEEV provides live charger status updates, clear pricing, secure digital payments, and an integrated marketplace offering EV essentials and lifestyle products.
The platform’s launch is the result of an 18-month development journey, sparked in April 2024 when Moore and Gough personally experienced the everyday obstacles confronting EV drivers. Just one day after taking delivery of their cars, they encountered the same frustrations many UK motorists face — unreliable apps, unclear payment structures, inconsistent tariffs, and a lack of a single trusted ecosystem for managing EV ownership.
By May 2024, their vision had expanded as they identified wider gaps in the EV ecosystem. From home charging installations and insurance solutions to servicing, tyres, and roadside assistance, drivers were left to navigate a fragmented marketplace. Motivated by their shared passion for technology and sustainable mobility, the co-founders set out to create ONEEV, a platform designed to connect all aspects of EV ownership within one seamless experience.
- Real-time access to charge points with 99.8% accuracy.
- Transparent live pricing before every session.
- Secure in-app payments designed to safeguard customer transactions.
- Instant digital receipts, designed with business users in mind.
- Connected lifestyle services: Carefully selected partners offering everything from reliable home chargers and specialist insurance to performance EV tyres, premium roadside recovery, bespoke accessories, and even EV-friendly travel experiences. By consolidating these services, ONEEV positions itself not just as another charging app, but as the central hub for EV living.