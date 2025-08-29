Utili-Tay Launches to Empower UK SMEs with Smarter Energy Procurement

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK can now access advanced energy procurement strategies previously available only to larger corporations, following the launch of Utili-Tay. Based in Dundee, the energy consultancy is redefining how businesses manage energy, combining expert brokerage services with innovative technology to cut costs, enhance efficiency, and support sustainability goals.

Traditionally, flexible and basket purchasing contracts — designed to manage risk and maximise collective buying power — have been out of reach for smaller firms, leaving them vulnerable to unpredictable market conditions. Utili-Tay has changed that by partnering with leading energy providers to unlock these opportunities, creating a level playing field and empowering SMEs to take greater control of their energy expenditure.

“From the outset, our mission was simple: to empower businesses to see energy not as a line item, but as a strategic resource,” said Craig Elder, Co-Founder of Utili-Tay. “Larger corporations have long benefited from advanced procurement tools, but SMEs were left behind. We wanted to change that by giving every business, no matter its size, access to cost-saving advantages and the insights needed to make smarter, greener decisions.”

Unlike traditional brokers, Utili-Tay positions itself as a long-term strategic partner rather than a transactional service provider. Each client receives a tailored energy strategy, supported by regular audits and quarterly reviews, ensuring solutions evolve alongside changing market conditions and business goals.

Beyond procurement, Utili-Tay delivers live, real-time data on energy usage, temperature, and occupancy to help businesses identify inefficiencies and eliminate waste. The company’s technology-led approach includes smart metering, voltage optimisation, and power factor correction, ensuring every client can make informed decisions and accelerate their journey towards Net Zero.

“Our approach is all about partnership,” added Elder. “We don’t just sign contracts, we work closely with our clients to future-proof their businesses, protect against market volatility, and achieve sustainability targets. The end result is a stronger, more resilient Scottish business community.”

Founded in Dundee, Utili-Tay has become a trusted partner for businesses across Scotland, delivering a personalised, tech-driven service that helps SMEs remain competitive in challenging economic conditions.