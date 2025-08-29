Utili-Tay Launches to Empower UK SMEs with Smarter Energy Procurement

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK can now access advanced energy procurement strategies previously available only to larger corporations, following the launch of Utili-Tay. Based in Dundee, the energy consultancy is redefining how businesses manage energy, combining expert brokerage services with innovative technology to cut costs, enhance efficiency, and support sustainability goals.
Traditionally, flexible and basket purchasing contracts — designed to manage risk and maximise collective buying power — have been out of reach for smaller firms, leaving them vulnerable to unpredictable market conditions. Utili-Tay has changed that by partnering with leading energy providers to unlock these opportunities, creating a level playing field and empowering SMEs to take greater control of their energy expenditure.