Executive Coach Nicky Anstey Introduces Transform to Perform Method™ to Drive Lasting Business Success

Surrey-based Executive Therapist and Coach, Nicky Anstey, has unveiled the Transform to Perform Method™, a neuroscience-driven approach designed to rewire unconscious blocks linked to burnout, people-pleasing, perfectionism, and fear of failure.

Her decision to create this method stems from her own personal journey of overcoming extreme burnout, undergoing multiple surgeries, and navigating the challenges of raising a miracle child with complex health issues. Now, Nicky helps business leaders, entrepreneurs, and high achievers achieve success — without sacrificing their wellbeing.

Anstey, an internationally recognised coach, speaker, and trainer, explained:

“I know what it feels like to push until you break. I don’t just help clients perform better, I help them become better from the inside out. Success should never come at the cost of your health, happiness or family life.”

Nicky’s story took a profound turn when, at 30 weeks pregnant, she was given devastating news: her unborn son was missing a crucial part of his brain. Having lost her first child, medical experts advised termination. Choosing instead to trust her instincts, she continued the pregnancy. Her son defied all medical expectations and became a powerful symbol of resilience and hope.

However, the challenges did not end there. Years later, during a nursery meeting, Nicky discovered her son was falling behind developmentally — and she had missed the opportunity to secure essential support due to her own prolonged recovery and chronic stress. That realisation triggered a complete nervous-system breakdown in a park — a defining moment that became the catalyst for developing her transformative coaching method.

“I couldn’t do it anymore,” she said. “I was exhausted, in pain, and terrified I had failed him. That’s when I knew I had to completely change my life, for both of us.”

Traditional methods like counselling, yoga and meditation provided temporary relief, but did not address the root causes of Nicky’s burnout. She immersed herself in neuroscience, NLP, hypnotherapy, Gestalt therapy and psychotherapy, applying the insights to herself and her son. The result was a complete rewiring of their neurology and unconscious patterns and the creation of the Transform to Perform Method™, a process now used to help others achieve lasting transformation and next level success.

Since then, Nicky has invested over £150,000 in her own growth and supported more than 1,000 clients across the UK and internationally. Her clients include entrepreneurs who

have rediscovered joy in their businesses, leaders who have regained balance and focus, transformed their energy and health problems and couples who have strengthened relationships and created supportive home environments.

One client, entrepreneur Billy West, said: “Before working with Nicky, I was at breaking point. Within weeks, I felt energised, confident and in control again. My business grew, but more importantly, so did I. Life and my Business, is better than I ever imagined.”

For Nicky, the message is clear: high performance does not need to come at the expense of health, happiness or family.

“Most coaching only addresses the surface level. If you want to invest in an awe-inspiring penthouse, you need to ensure the foundations are solid and strong first. Once you rewire the unconscious mind, the outer world changes fast.”

Nicky now shares her expertise through her 12 week proven Transformation Circle group Programme, her Reset Room community, workshops, podcasts, corporate training and one-to-one coaching, helping high achievers reset and rise before burnout forces them to stop, and halts their success.