Executive Coach Nicky Anstey Introduces Transform to Perform Method™ to Drive Lasting Business Success

Surrey-based Executive Therapist and Coach, Nicky Anstey, has unveiled the Transform to Perform Method™, a neuroscience-driven approach designed to rewire unconscious blocks linked to burnout, people-pleasing, perfectionism, and fear of failure.
Her decision to create this method stems from her own personal journey of overcoming extreme burnout, undergoing multiple surgeries, and navigating the challenges of raising a miracle child with complex health issues. Now, Nicky helps business leaders, entrepreneurs, and high achievers achieve success — without sacrificing their wellbeing.
Anstey, an internationally recognised coach, speaker, and trainer, explained:
“I know what it feels like to push until you break. I don’t just help clients perform better, I help them become better from the inside out. Success should never come at the cost of your health, happiness or family life.”
Nicky’s story took a profound turn when, at 30 weeks pregnant, she was given devastating news: her unborn son was missing a crucial part of his brain. Having lost her first child, medical experts advised termination. Choosing instead to trust her instincts, she continued the pregnancy. Her son defied all medical expectations and became a powerful symbol of resilience and hope.
However, the challenges did not end there. Years later, during a nursery meeting, Nicky discovered her son was falling behind developmentally — and she had missed the opportunity to secure essential support due to her own prolonged recovery and chronic stress. That realisation triggered a complete nervous-system breakdown in a park — a defining moment that became the catalyst for developing her transformative coaching method.