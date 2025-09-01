New Business Book from Perry Burns Delivers Practical “First-Aid Kit” for Entrepreneurs

A fresh approach to business advice arrives this September as Perry Burns, a serial entrepreneur, launches his new book focused on the everyday challenges faced by SMEs rather than large corporations.

“101 Things I Wish I Had Known Before I Started My Business”, due for release on 1st September 2025, is already being described as a must-have “first-aid kit” for business owners. Drawing on five decades of personal experience, Perry shares practical tips, engaging anecdotes, and “war stories” that offer valuable insights to leaders across industries.

True to his entrepreneurial mindset, Perry turned an early publishing setback into a learning opportunity. A file mix-up with the publisher sent the wrong version to print, resulting in minor typos in the first edition. He highlights this in the book via his SAFETY process (see page 203), quipping:

“Readers of the first edition have been the lucky recipients of the ‘E’ & ‘T’ parts of the process.”

Reassuring readers, Perry confirms that major issues have now been corrected but welcomes ongoing feedback:

“It’s all part of the entrepreneurial journey,” he adds with a smile.

The book covers diverse themes, from financial planning and leadership techniques to the growing influence of AI and SEO on business success. It combines practical frameworks and checklists with humour, cartoons, and QR-linked resources. Perry is also encouraging readers to contribute their own “war stories” for possible inclusion in upcoming editions.

Perry’s entrepreneurial journey began with door-to-door sales of cash registers before moving into software solutions for retail. Over time, he expanded into multiple industries including technology, finance, professional services, and electric motorbikes. Since his first board promotion in 1985, Perry has served on senior boards such as UK Finance and the Motorcycle Industry Association. Today, he advocates for strategic vision, effective communication, and innovation as essential drivers of business success.

