B.I.G. Hairdressing Academy Scoops National Award and Redefines Hair Education

Central London’s B.I.G. Hairdressing Academy, founded by industry expert Marie Biggerstaff, is revolutionising the way aspiring stylists are trained — and has been recognised with the Most Loved Brand Award for its standout approach.

Marie, who has over 35 years of experience and runs the acclaimed Boathouse Hair Rooms in Chatham, created the academy to offer a fast-track route into the industry without sacrificing quality. The academy’s 18-week intensive course combines hands-on practical learning with flexible online modules, ensuring students graduate with real-world skills and confidence to excel from day one.

“We’re rewriting the script for hair training,” said Marie. “This isn’t just about an NVQ – it’s about producing confident, capable professionals who are ready to hit the salon floor from day one.”

B.I.G. Hairdressing Academy goes beyond teaching technical skills — it prepares students for career success. Through mock trade tests, a nationwide recruitment database, and personalised professional portfolios, graduates are matched with salons that suit their style and personality. Employers benefit too, paying only a small finder’s fee when hiring.

Later this year, the academy plans to launch a dedicated alumni community, giving graduates access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and career advice to help them continue growing after qualification.

With its award-winning formula, B.I.G. Hairdressing Academy is fast becoming a leader in UK hair education, raising industry standards and creating new pathways for future stylists to succeed.