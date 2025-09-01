Leadership Award for Mike Sherwood Recognises His Impact on Aesthetic Business Success

Mike Sherwood, a leading business and marketing coach for aesthetic entrepreneurs, has won The Leadership Award at a UK-based branding intensive seminar, celebrating his contribution to the aesthetics industry and his expertise in helping clinics achieve exceptional growth.

Over the past 12 years, Mike has guided hundreds of clinic owners to expand their businesses into six, seven and even eight figures. His approach combines sharp commercial insight with advanced marketing techniques and mindset development, earning him a reputation as a trusted adviser for aesthetic professionals worldwide.

Mike’s rise to success began with overcoming personal and professional challenges. After starting his recruitment company in 2009, he faced financial strain, unpredictable income and significant debt. Refusing to let this setback define him, he retrained in digital marketing while working part-time to recover financially. By 2015, he had taken on the marketing and sales strategy for a start-up aesthetics training academy, helping it achieve global expansion, train over 18,000 professionals and secure a multi-million-pound exit in 2022.

Today, Mike leads a successful coaching business designed to help aesthetic entrepreneurs achieve consistent, sustainable growth. By integrating business strategy, marketing knowledge and personal development techniques, he equips practitioners to scale confidently while maintaining balance in their lives.

“This award is a celebration of everything I have learned from my own journey: the failures, the risks and the wins,” Mike said. “I am passionate about helping others accelerate their success and create businesses that work for their lives, not the other way around.”

Mike’s Leadership Award underscores his position as a leading figure in aesthetics business growth and highlights his reputation as a trusted coach for clinic owners aiming to thrive in a competitive industry.