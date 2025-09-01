Wellth & Wild Celebrates Award Win and Announces Grand Opening of Herbal Apothecary

Jules Morgan and Noel Williams, the founders of Wellth & Wild, are celebrating a major success after winning the highly regarded Best Emerging Brand Award, recognising their growing influence in the field of holistic health.

The announcement comes ahead of the official launch of their new herbal apothecary and natural health store, set to open at The Fold, Bransford, Worcester, on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

Open from 10am until 3pm, the grand opening event will showcase the couple’s vision for a warm and welcoming space where natural remedies and wellness solutions come together. Visitors will enjoy herbal tasters, special opening day offers, and an uplifting community experience, all inspired by the ethos, “Where wellness grows wild.”

Jules and Noel’s journey into the world of holistic wellness began several years ago following a family introduction. Sharing a mutual passion for natural healing, they both overcame personal health challenges through herbal medicine, nutrition, and lifestyle changes. Their thriving practices, Redberry Nutrition and Nature’s Finest Herbal Remedies, paved the way for Wellth & Wild, which aims to make natural health solutions more accessible than ever.

“Winning the Best Emerging Brand Award is an incredible honour,” said Jules. “It reflects not only our dedication but also the growing recognition of herbal and holistic health as a powerful way to transform lives. We can’t wait to welcome our community to Wellth & Wild’s new home and share our passion for natural healing.”

Noel added: “This space is designed to be more than a shop; it’s a sanctuary for wellbeing. We want people to feel inspired and supported as they explore the benefits of herbs, nutrition, and natural therapies.”

Located at The Fold, Bransford, Worcester, the Wellth & Wild store will offer herbal consultations, carefully selected natural products, and an inclusive community hub for those seeking holistic wellbeing.

