George Fairbrass Expands GWF Brand with New Excavator Sales Venture and Award Win

Following 35 years at the helm of GWF Groundworks and Construction Ltd., founder George Fairbrass has unveiled GWF Plant Sales, a specialist division focusing on excavator sales across the South East.

In the same month, George was also honoured with the Most Unstoppable Brand Award at an exclusive UK-based intensive business retreat. The recognition highlights his decades-long commitment to excellence and GWF’s trusted reputation throughout East Sussex, Surrey, and Kent.

Even after decades in the trade, George’s passion for construction and growth remains undiminished. “I’ve been in this industry for 35 years, and every day still feels like day one,” said George Fairbrass, Founder of GWF Groundworks and Construction Ltd.

“Launching GWF Plant Sales is proof that experience and passion never go out of style. We’re not slowing down; we’re just getting started.”

The Most Unstoppable Brand Award recognises individuals and businesses that successfully combine long-term stability with innovation. George’s forward-thinking approach, together with a focus on quality and dependability, has positioned GWF as a leader in both groundworks and plant sales.

From driving large-scale groundwork projects to diversifying into equipment sales, George Fairbrass continues to demonstrate why he remains one of the South East’s most influential figures in construction.