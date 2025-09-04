Transense Reduces Cost of RFID and TPMS Tyre Inspection Tools to Encourage Wider Use

Transense Technologies plc has introduced more affordable versions of its Translogik TLGX3 and TLGX4 tyre inspection tools, aiming to make connected tyre management easier to adopt for fleets, OEMs, and service providers.

The updated models reflect Transense’s focused investment in product innovation and improved manufacturing processes, successfully lowering costs while maintaining full functionality and performance standards.

Both tools are designed to measure tyre pressure, tread depth, and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) data, with the TLGX4 model offering additional compatibility by reading information from the most widely used TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) sensors.

“RFID is now being embedded in tyres by leading manufacturers and TPMS is increasingly a legal requirement for commercial vehicles,” said Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies. “By making our TLGX3 and 4 inspection tools more affordable, we’re giving fleet operators, OEMs and service providers, the ability to benefit from these technologies, delivering better accuracy, efficiency, and compliance at a price point that supports more widespread adoption.”

The Translogik TLGX3 and TLGX4 deliver complete lifecycle tyre traceability by instantly reading RFID data stored in the tyre, including serial numbers, manufacturer details, model, and size. This allows inspections to be carried out in seconds while supporting predictive maintenance strategies.

By combining RFID and TPMS readings with integrated tyre management software, operators and OEMs can ensure compliance, improve vehicle safety, and generate data foundations to enable AI-powered optimisation and analytics.

Angelo Pingitzer, Product Manager for the EMEA Service Network at Goodyear Germany, commented: “RFID-enabled tools like the Translogik TLGX3 and TLGX4 eliminate manual tyre data entry, saving time and workload in the field and office. They improve accuracy across connected apps and solutions, while creating a big data foundation that supports the AI-driven fleet management solutions of tomorrow.”

For tyre dealers and service providers, the devices simplify day-to-day tyre checks by combining multiple inspection functions into a single handheld tool. RFID capability enables technicians to identify tyres instantly and review their full history, while TPMS readings add significant value for customer reports and compliance requirements.

Christian Wilkening, Tyre Technician at Reifen Stiebling GmbH in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, said the integration of TIRETASK dealer management software with TLGX tools and RFID has saved considerable time.

He said: “With RFID we save a lot of time. Comprehensive tyre information, including the unique identification number, is accurately retrieved in seconds. Having RFID makes vehicle inspections faster and checking tyres in and out of the warehouse easier, RFID makes the entire process better.”

“Customers across the tyre and fleet sectors have told us cost has been a barrier to adoption,” added Ryan Maughan. “We listened and responded by delivering advanced, RFID and TPMS enabled inspection tools that are both affordable and scalable. This ensures our customers can meet today’s compliance and efficiency demands while preparing for tomorrow’s connected tyre ecosystem. For many customers, the lower cost means the tools pay for themselves within months.”