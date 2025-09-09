Clean Me Releases UK-Wide Car Wash Pricing Insights

Clean Me, the UK’s largest online marketplace for mobile car washing services, has published a detailed pricing report based on data from more than 1,000 completed bookings.

The findings establish clear cost benchmarks for vehhttps://www.cleanme.co.uk/blog/car-maintenance/what-are-mobile-car-valet-prices-in-the-uk/icle valeting and indicate a growing preference among car owners for convenient, on-demand cleaning services across the country (cleanme.co.uk).

According to the report, the average cost of a full valet for a small car is £69.98, increasing to £75.86 for a medium-sized vehicle and £93.43 for larger models. Across all categories, the typical price averages £76.69.

When broken down by service type, prices range from £34.33 to £47.41 for an exterior valet and from £41.11 to £54.83 for interior services. A mini valet is priced between £50.99 and £64.82, while a comprehensive full valet starts at £115.55 for smaller vehicles, rising to £143.76 for larger ones.

Clean Me’s study demonstrates that car owners are willing to pay for the benefits of mobile car wash services, such as the convenience of cleaners coming to their home or place of work, the quality of the products they use compared to traditional car wash centres and the ability to personalise the service to suit the customer’s needs. Many mobile valeters also use eco-friendly, biodegradable, or water-saving methods, making their service sustainable.

Wesley Walker, CEO of Clean Me, said: “Our data reveals that mobile car valeting is not only competitively priced, but it also provides far greater convenience for busy people across the UK. Car owners no longer need to wait in line at a car wash or waste time travelling — the service comes to them, often at a lower cost than expected.

“What makes this pricing report especially credible is that mobile car washers on Clean Me set their own prices. The figures reflect real-world market rates rather than artificially set prices, giving customers and operators a clear, transparent view of the industry.”

For motorists considering booking services through Clean Me, Wesley offered some practical guidance. He said: “First, assess the level of cleaning required – you can opt for a quick exterior or interior valet, or a full valet for deeper care. I also recommend making use of our transparent customer reviews to select trusted operators.

“Our platform is designed to enable customers to book a mobile car clean as easily as possible. I also advise that car owners agree to a regular valeting schedule to maintain vehicle cleanliness and avoid deep-clean sessions which are often less cost-effective.”

The full report can be accessed at www.cleanme.co.uk.