Champions Speakers Agency Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of SpeakOut, One of the UK’s Longest-Established Speaker Bureaus

Champions Speakers Agency has officially announced its acquisition of SpeakOut, an award-winning entertainment and keynote speakers agency.

Established in 1985, SpeakOut has offices in London and Edinburgh and is recognised as one of the UK’s most respected and experienced speaker agencies, boasting four decades of industry expertise. The agency will now operate under the Champions Speakers Agency umbrella, further strengthening Champions’ standing as Europe’s largest keynote speaker bureau.

As part of the acquisition, SpeakOut’s founder, Kenny Donaldson, has been appointed Head of Entertainment, working across Champions’ offices in London, Loughborough, and Dubai.

The move reinforces Champions Speakers Agency’s position as the market leader and highlights its ongoing commitment to growth and innovation.

Despite broader economic headwinds, Champions Speakers Agency continues to report rising revenues and profits and is currently undertaking a significant recruitment drive to expand its growing team.

Kenny Donaldson’s appointment further strengthens the business, bringing four decades of experience working with talent and clients from the entertainment and media industries.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Donaldson said: “I am delighted to announce SpeakOut has taken a substantial leap forward and will now be run under the umbrella of the UK’s largest speaker bureau.

“This will provide a massive increase to the talent SpeakOut has access to. I’m very excited and energised by the opportunities this will present for the clients, some of whom I’ve had the pleasure to work with across four decades. I’m looking forward to taking on a new role as Head of Entertainment as part of a brilliant, innovative and forward-thinking team at Champions.”

Jack Hayes, Director at Champions Speakers Agency, added: “This is a key chapter in our growth story, and we’re delighted to welcome SpeakOut into the Champions family. Kenny is one of the most knowledgeable and respected professionals in our sector, his own story of how he’s grown SpeakOut is truly inspirational. He’s a legend in the industry and his arrival at the Champions Speakers Agency will be a huge benefit to both our clients and our team, and will help to make us even bigger and better.”