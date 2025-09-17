Brand Momentum by Tony Lewis Wins Sales & Marketing Honour at 2025 Business Book Awards

Tony Lewis’s groundbreaking work Brand Momentum has triumphed at the Business Book Awards, winning the Sales & Marketing category at the ceremony in Wembley, London, on 10 September. The Awards, now in their eighth year, showcase excellence in business writing and highlight influential contributions to global thought leadership.
The book was singled out by judges for its originality, clarity, and real-world application. As the award was presented, the organisers noted:
“The author has shown outstanding credibility and thought leadership in this category. Their fresh, innovative approach and engaging content, combined with excellent case studies, brought the key messages to life in a way that feels relevant and inspiring for businesses of all sizes. A truly deserving winner.”
Providing a fresh perspective on brand development, Brand Momentum predicted the decline of leading names including Monarch Airlines and The Body Shop, long before their difficulties became public knowledge.
The book builds on extensive research, offering marketers and business leaders a robust framework to evaluate and anticipate brand health beyond conventional indicators. It also demonstrates how sustaining relevance and consumer engagement is essential for lasting success.