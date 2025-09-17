Brand Momentum by Tony Lewis Wins Sales & Marketing Honour at 2025 Business Book Awards

Tony Lewis’s groundbreaking work Brand Momentum has triumphed at the Business Book Awards, winning the Sales & Marketing category at the ceremony in Wembley, London, on 10 September. The Awards, now in their eighth year, showcase excellence in business writing and highlight influential contributions to global thought leadership.

The book was singled out by judges for its originality, clarity, and real-world application. As the award was presented, the organisers noted:

“The author has shown outstanding credibility and thought leadership in this category. Their fresh, innovative approach and engaging content, combined with excellent case studies, brought the key messages to life in a way that feels relevant and inspiring for businesses of all sizes. A truly deserving winner.”

Providing a fresh perspective on brand development, Brand Momentum predicted the decline of leading names including Monarch Airlines and The Body Shop, long before their difficulties became public knowledge.

The book builds on extensive research, offering marketers and business leaders a robust framework to evaluate and anticipate brand health beyond conventional indicators. It also demonstrates how sustaining relevance and consumer engagement is essential for lasting success.

“Over 80% of brands fail to maintain sustainable growth – not because they don’t have a good product, but because they lose momentum. Brand Momentum is about identifying that early, so businesses can act before it’s too late.” said Tony Lewis

Brand Momentum in Action

Vision One Research , the company behind the methodology, has integrated the theory into its brand tracking services – providing clients with predictive insights into brand equity and marketing effectiveness. The approach has become a game-changer for companies wanting to avoid stagnation and unlock consistent growth.

“At Vision One, we’re proud to pioneer the use of Brand Momentum in our brand tracking research,” said Alex Brown, Director of Insights at Vision One. “It gives businesses a clearer picture of how their brand is truly performing – and it’s thrilling to see this thinking recognised through the success of the book.”

About Vision One