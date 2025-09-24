Luxe&Co and Heavenly London Launch ‘Afterlight’ Collection With Groundbreaking AI Campaign

Luxe&Co, the design and creative agency founded as a sister company to SheerLuxe, has teamed up with British B-Corp jewellery brand Heavenly London on a pioneering AI-powered campaign to unveil the brand’s new ‘Afterlight’ collection.

Established in 2022 by SheerLuxe founder Georgie Coleridge Cole, Luxe&Co draws on SheerLuxe’s expertise in what resonates culturally and commercially. The agency works across branding, web design, creative content, social campaigns and strategy. Its latest project combines traditional production techniques with modern AI to deliver a distinctive launch campaign for Heavenly London.

The campaign featured authentic photography with a full production team, creative direction and detailed jewellery shots. Real models were photographed to capture the play of light and natural movement. AI was then employed to extend the campaign by generating additional models and creative variations, providing the brand with a wide library of assets at scale.

This approach highlights a growing challenge: smaller businesses often face steep costs for usage rights, limiting their ability to produce diverse campaigns. For Heavenly London, the human-led product photography maintained visual continuity, while AI delivered supplementary imagery at no extra cost.

Heavenly London, founded in 1993, continues to pursue its ethos of creating accessible, sustainable alternatives to diamonds. The ‘Afterlight’ collection draws inspiration from the late 1930s and 1940s, with design influences from Elsa Peretti and Suzanne Belperron, presented with a modern twist.

Georgie Coleridge Cole, founder and CEO of SheerLuxe, said:

“Like everyone, we’re both curious and a little nervous about what the future with AI holds. But it’s exciting to see how it can be harnessed positively, giving smaller businesses without huge budgets the opportunity to compete in a cost-effective way. Social media’s ‘always-on’ demands require enormous time and resource, which can be a real challenge for small teams. AI has the potential to help level that playing field.”

Maddy Sangster, Creative Director at Heavenly London, added:

“From the very beginning, Heavenly London has been about challenging traditions and finding kinder, more innovative ways to create beautiful jewellery. Working with Luxe&Co on this campaign has shown us how AI can be used thoughtfully — not to replace creativity, but to expand it. For a small, independent brand like ours, it means we can reach more people, and still stay true to our values.”