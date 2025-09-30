CEERISK Consulting Opens Riyadh Office to Meet Rising Demand for Risk and Management Services

CEERISK Consulting Ltd., a global name in engineering and risk management consultancy, has inaugurated a new office in Riyadh to enhance support for clients across the Kingdom’s fast-growing infrastructure, industrial, power, energy, and construction markets.

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda is fuelling a surge in giga-projects and renewable energy development. With rapid expansion, however, comes increased exposure to risks, project scope variations, and contractual disputes. CEERISK’s expanded presence in Riyadh will offer the firm’s internationally recognised expertise alongside in-country insight and delivery.

“Saudi Arabia is undergoing one of the world’s most significant infrastructure transformations,” said Mamoon Alyah, Managing Director at CEERISK. “Our new Riyadh office allows us to work more closely with clients, helping them reduce exposures, resolve disputes, and safeguard critical projects.”

Over the years, CEERISK has collaborated with leading Saudi companies to identify potential hazards, develop preventive programmes to protect assets, and create management strategies for mitigating losses. When incidents arise, CEERISK conducts detailed root-cause investigations and provides authoritative technical assessments that aid insurers, corporates, and legal professionals in claims, arbitration, and litigation processes.

Operating in more than 60 countries worldwide, CEERISK blends global know-how with regional expertise to deliver reliable, evidence-based solutions that build resilience and support equitable outcomes.

For more details, visit www.ceerisk.com.