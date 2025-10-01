Anglian Compressors introduces the latest Atlas Copco energy-saving compressor technology

Anglian Compressors, a leading distributor of Atlas Copco air solutions, has announced the arrival of the newest Atlas Copco compressor range, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency and cost savings for businesses across the Midlands and beyond.

At a time when energy costs remain a major concern for businesses, the new Atlas Copco models, equipped with advanced Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology, can help companies cut their electricity consumption by up to 60% compared with traditional fixed-speed compressors. By automatically adjusting the motor speed to meet real-time air demand, VSD technology eliminates unnecessary energy use and ensures consistent, efficient performance.

“Our customers are under increasing pressure to cut operating costs and improve sustainability,” said Richard Hewitt, Director at Anglian Compressors.

“The latest Atlas Copco compressors, now available through Anglian Compressors, give them the power to achieve both. We’re excited to help UK businesses unlock thousands of pounds in savings each year.”

The new range allows customers to achieve energy bill reductions of up to 60% thanks to Atlas Copco’s VSD and VSD+ technology. It also features heat recovery systems capable of reclaiming as much as 94% of the compressor’s input energy for space or water heating, often recovering its investment in less than two years.

Additional savings can be achieved through professional energy audits and ultrasonic air leak detection, which help eliminate waste and save thousands of pounds annually. On-site nitrogen generation further supports cost efficiency by cutting nitrogen costs by up to 50%, removing the need for expensive cylinder rental and delivery fees.

Anglian Compressors has already supported manufacturers, engineering firms and other businesses in achieving measurable savings. One recent client reduced its annual energy bills by over £6,000 after switching to a VSD compressor, with the investment paying for itself within a few months.

With more than 40 years of experience, Anglian Compressors offers more than just equipment – delivering full system design, energy audits and preventative maintenance to maximise efficiency and minimise downtime.