Eaton Homes Project Manager Wins Top National Construction Award

A Cheshire-based project manager has taken home one of the industry’s most coveted titles, winning Project/Construction Manager of the Year at the National Building and Construction Awards.

The ceremony, held on 10 October at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, brought together the UK’s leading names in construction and property development to celebrate exceptional performance and innovation.

Claudia Dickens, who serves as Project Manager at Eaton Homes in Beeston, earned the prestigious national distinction — a proud moment for both herself and the company.

“I am over the moon to receive the recognition from such a prestigious event. It is a fantastic achievement to be recognised, especially in such a male-driven industry”

With more than three years at Eaton Homes, Claudia transitioned from an accomplished international career in event management, where she oversaw major global projects. Her expertise has become central to Eaton Homes’ continued success and expansion.

“As a Project Manager, I oversee large-scale construction projects, often coordinating with several team members and contractors throughout the different stages from planning, development, and build to completion. I also work alongside colleagues assisting with sales and ensuring we deliver quality homes, including monitoring our aftercare, resolving any snagging issues that may occur.”

“After many years of managing events across the globe, I decided to move my focuses more locally. When the position at Eaton Homes came up, it felt like perfect timing!”

Since joining the firm, Claudia has been mentored by company director David Thompson, whose guidance she says has been instrumental in her development as a leader.

“David has been an incredible mentor. His knowledge and experience are second to none, and his support has really shaped how I approach leadership and project delivery,” she said.

Eaton Homes — celebrated for its commitment to delivering high-quality residential projects across Cheshire and the North West — praised Claudia’s award win. Director David Thompson commented:

“We are incredibly proud of Claudia and all she has achieved. Her leadership, dedication, and attention to detail embody what Eaton Homes stands for. This award is a fantastic recognition not just of her hard work, but of the collaborative spirit that drives every project we deliver.”

In addition to Claudia’s win, Eaton Homes was recognised as a finalist in the Residential Developer of the Year category, reinforcing its strong reputation for quality and professionalism.

To learn more about Eaton Homes and its current developments across Cheshire, visit www.eatonhomes.co.uk.