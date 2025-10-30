Building Forensics Unveils JeffCharlton.AI – The First AI System Dedicated to Mould and Bio-Contamination Guidance

Building Forensics has launched JeffCharlton.AI, an advanced artificial intelligence platform offering science-led advice on mould, bacterial exposure, and indoor bio-contamination in residential and commercial buildings.

Across the world, mould-related health issues have escalated into what many specialists describe as a growing public health emergency. Rates of asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, neurological inflammation, and other illnesses linked to unhealthy indoor environments are rising in regions from the UK to the Gulf states. The World Health Organization has previously cautioned that misdiagnosis of environmentally driven illness could become “the great masquerade of the 21st century,” with significant global economic and health implications.

The situation has been further complicated by a surge in unregulated training schemes, unreliable remediation practices, and misleading online information. For homeowners and professionals alike, dependable, science-backed guidance has been hard to access.

Drawing on more than four decades of global disaster remediation and environmental diagnostics, Jeff Charlton — recognised as the UK’s foremost authority in mould investigation and decontamination — has distilled his expertise into an intelligent advisory platform.

The system involves over 179,000 uploaded technical documents, 31 million words of verified field research and peer-reviewed science relating to mould, bacterial contamination, water damage, fire restoration, building-related illness (BRI), CIRS, and international decontamination standards.

JeffCharlton.AI responds to both typed and voice queries, delivering the same clear, evidence-based, practical perspective Jeff is known for.

A free introductory version is available now, with an affordable subscription option launching soon for homeowners, tenants, social housing teams, contractors, insurers, and clinicians seeking reliable guidance.

Jeff Charlton is a CIEH-qualified environmental health professional and founder of Building Forensics. His international career includes developing decontamination frameworks for the US Army Corps of Engineers, co-authoring the global reference work ‘Surviving Mold,’ and serving on the SHEER technical committee in Switzerland addressing chemical and biological emergency response.

Jeff Charlton said: “People are being misled every day by search engine results and marketing claims. JeffCharlton.AI changes that – it puts decades of real science, field data, and professional experience directly into the public’s hands.