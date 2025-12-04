Intuendi Unveils Symphonie: A New AI Assistant Transforming the Future of Demand Planning

Intuendi, the AI-driven platform for demand forecasting and inventory management, has officially introduced Symphonie, a smart digital assistant created to redefine how brands and retailers interpret and leverage their data.

Symphonie is capable of accessing live data within the Intuendi environment, providing rapid responses, clear insights and actionable guidance that help teams reach decisions with greater speed, certainty and accuracy.

In a landscape where agility and precision increasingly determine market advantage, legacy planning systems are no longer sufficient. Consumer trends shift swiftly, supply chains are becoming more intricate, and competitive pressures demand near-instant situational awareness.

For today’s supply chain leaders, reacting quickly is essential—and Symphonie enables exactly that. By converting complex datasets into practical intelligence, it supports planners in spotting risks, uncovering opportunities and simplifying their overall workflow.

“Symphonie is the next evolution of Intuendi’s vision: AI that amplifies human expertise rather than replacing it,” said Benito Zaccone, Co-Founder and CEO of Intuendi. “For the first time, planners can query their data directly and receive real-time answers, insights, and recommendations, all within a single platform. It’s like having a trusted personal assistant that turns data into a dialogue, and complexity into clarity. No other tool in the market delivers this level of intelligence and responsiveness. With Symphonie, we’re setting a new standard for what supply chain AI can do.”

Functioning as a conversational interface within the Intuendi system, Symphonie enables users to ask questions of their data and obtain immediate recommendations on key tasks such as replenishment, order planning and promotional strategy. It highlights the most critical information the moment it matters.

With Symphonie, users can now ask:

“Which supplier should I purchase from this month?”

“Do I have any class A products to purchase this week?”

“How have my 3 best-selling items performed this year?”

Within seconds, Symphonie searches a user’s data and delivers precise answers in real time. As an agentic AI, it doesn’t stop there, it continues the conversation by suggesting actions, offering recommendations, and guiding next steps.

Symphonie isn’t just about convenience—it’s a competitive advantage. By combining natural language interaction, real-time insights, and predictive intelligence, Symphonie empowers businesses to:

Reduce risk with confidence. Demand planning involves uncertainty, predicting behavior, managing inventory, and planning promotions all carry risk. Symphonie minimizes that risk with data-driven forecasts and recommendations, replacing guesswork and outdated spreadsheets with real-time insights. Integrated across procurement, restocking, and scheduling, it connects every decision point, ensuring faster action, not just smarter insight.

Improve efficiency with ease. Time is one of the most valuable resources. Symphonie gives users instant access to insights and intelligent suggestions, saving hours spent on pulling reports or searching dashboards. Whether scheduling purchase orders, managing promotions, or comparing forecast scenarios, its built-in integration across operations streamlines workflows so users can act quickly and focus on strategy.

Drive profitability with smarter decisions. Profitability isn't just about sales, it's about optimizing the entire supply chain. Symphonie helps users know exactly when to reorder, how to adjust pricing, and where to allocate resources for maximum margin. By connecting forecasts with procurement and promotional planning, it translates insight into immediate, profitable action.

With Symphonie, Intuendi sets a new standard for how AI integrates into the daily workflow of supply chain teams. Intuitive, adaptive, and constantly evolving, Symphonie transforms how decisions are made moving beyond answering questions to proactively identifying opportunities and recommending strategic actions.

Where traditional tools rely on static spreadsheets or batch reports, Intuendi delivers real-time insights through a conversational interface that turns complexity into clarity. Its AI engine combines predictive and prescriptive intelligence, surfacing causal factors like supplier delays or market shifts, then recommending the best actions to take.

Because it continuously learns from real-time data, external signals, and user feedback, Intuendi adapts to changing market conditions faster than any static model can. The result: faster insights, smarter decisions, and a confident, agile response to uncertainty.

With Intuendi, teams doesn’t just keep up with change, they stay ahead of it.