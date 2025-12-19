Powered Up 2026 Sells Out Early as Industry Backing Continues to Grow

The Powered Up Conference has confirmed it is now fully booked, alongside the announcement of additional industry partners joining the 2026 edition, reinforcing the strong momentum behind conversations on clean mobility, fleet electrification and transport finance.

Powered Up: Finance, Fleet & the Future of Clean Mobility will be hosted at the London Transport Museum, bringing together senior leaders from automotive, finance, infrastructure and the public sector. The invitation-only event has experienced exceptional demand, with all delegate places filled and a waitlist now available via Eventbrite should spaces open up.

Event Director Harrison Hughes said the early sell-out highlights both the importance of the topics being addressed and the calibre of organisations supporting the conference. He explained that Powered Up is carefully designed to ensure the right mix of decision-makers are present, and that reaching capacity so far in advance reflects how pressing these issues have become for the industry.

Alongside the confirmation that the event has reached capacity, organisers have also announced two new partners joining the 2026 conference.

Geely Auto UK will take part as Automotive Partner, marking an important step for both the conference and the brand’s expanding footprint in the UK. Attendees will be able to view the new Geely EX5 during networking sessions throughout the day.

Michael Yang, General Manager of Geely Auto UK, said the company’s involvement demonstrates its commitment to the UK market and to fleet customers in particular. He noted that Geely’s approach goes beyond vehicle sales, focusing on delivering more complete new energy vehicle ownership and usage solutions as the business grows.

Barron McCann has also been confirmed as an Official Partner, contributing its experience in technology-driven field services and EV charging infrastructure to the event.

Hughes said Barron McCann’s expertise in EV charge point solutions aligns closely with Powered Up’s focus on practical delivery, particularly when it comes to infrastructure performance and implementation on the ground.

Scott Watson, Managing Director at Barron McCann, said the company is proud to support the conference as part of its mission to drive a sustainable future through innovation and technology. He highlighted Barron McCann’s expanding role in EV charge point installation, repair and maintenance, supporting charge point operators in meeting OZEV operational availability targets through its established field service capabilities.

Powered Up 2026 is delivered with the backing of a range of key partners. Organisers have expressed thanks to Close Brothers Asset Finance, the conference’s Headline Partner, as well as Shaftesbury Capital PLC, Westminster City Council, the London Transport Museum and Everything Electric for their ongoing support.

With a full delegate list secured, new partners confirmed and increasing recognition across the sector, Powered Up: Finance, Fleet & the Future of Clean Mobility is shaping up to be the most influential edition of the conference yet.

The official waitlist is available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/powered-up-finance-fleet-the-future-of-clean-mobility-tickets-1540641763989