Quidkey Completes SOC 2® Type II Audit, Raising the Bar for AI-Native A2A Clearing

Bnqz Inc. (Quidkey), an AI-native clearing house powering global account-to-account payments, has announced the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type II audit.

The unqualified audit opinion confirms that Quidkey complies with the rigorous security, availability and confidentiality standards set by the AICPA. This validates the company’s security framework as it continues to expand internationally amid growing merchant and platform adoption.

Worldwide, account-to-account payments are gaining rapid momentum as businesses look for alternatives to increasing card fees, settlement delays and cross-border payment friction. Global A2A transaction volumes are expected to surpass one trillion dollars in the coming years, fuelled by regulatory change and the demand for real-time settlement.

Unlike traditional card payments, direct bank-to-bank transfers remove intermediaries that historically absorbed fraud and chargeback exposure. As a result, the responsibility for security shifts heavily onto the clearing infrastructure itself.

SOC 2 certification has therefore become a fundamental requirement for enterprises, financial institutions and payment providers assessing real-time payment networks.

Quidkey was built with these standards in mind from the outset. The platform is already operational across the EU, UK, US and Australia through a single integration, supporting merchants in sectors including retail, travel, logistics and digital commerce.

The company enables bank-branded A2A checkout through Shopify as well as direct API and iFrame integrations. Completing the SOC 2 Type II audit ahead of major enterprise and financial institution partnerships further strengthens Quidkey’s position as a trusted provider of secure settlement infrastructure, compliance tooling and programmable treasury automation.

SOC 2 Type II assesses not only how controls are designed but also how effectively they operate over a sustained period. A clean report confirms that Quidkey’s security systems perform reliably in live production environments, covering the entire payment lifecycle — from authentication and clearing to settlement, reconciliation and data protection.

“Clearing bank-to-bank payments across continents requires a security posture equal to the institutions we integrate with,” said Rabea Bader, CTO of Quidkey. “We architected Quidkey for SOC 2 compliance from our first line of code. This certification validates that our controls operate to the standard our partners expect every single day.”

“This milestone aligns our security framework with the enterprises, processors, and financial institutions integrating our technology,” said Rob Zeko, CEO of Quidkey. “SOC 2 Type II removes a critical barrier in partnership evaluations and allows us to accelerate the global expansion of our clearing infrastructure.”

The audit evaluated multiple operational and technical domains, confirming that Quidkey’s systems are properly designed and consistently enforced:

Secure data storage and encrypted transmission

Access controls and authentication safeguards

Continuous system monitoring and incident response

Vendor and third-party risk management

Business continuity and disaster recovery readiness

Quidkey’s clearing layer enables merchants to move value directly between bank accounts with a card-like experience but lower fees, faster settlement, and stronger security. The platform operates alongside existing PSPs and automates post-payment workflows such as instant refunds, tax isolation, multi-party splits, FX conversion, and reconciliation.

With SOC 2 Type II complete, Quidkey strengthens its position as the trusted clearing layer for enterprises and developers building the next generation of global account-to-account payments. The company is now finalizing readiness processes for additional payment providers and banking partners as demand continues to expand across markets.

Companies interested in reviewing the SOC 2 Type II report may request access at [email protected] About Quidkey Quidkey is a payment gateway building a global clearing house for Account-to-Account (A2A) payments. We provide a “Pay by Bank” experience that is as simple as using a card, but with lower fees for the merchant and optimized settlement times.

Quidkey makes paying by bank faster with an AI-native bank prediction engine. By automatically identifying a customer’s bank, it stops them from having to scroll through long lists at checkout, which helps increase conversion. Through one integration—available via API or the Shopify App Store—merchants can accept secure payments across the UK, EU, US, and Australia.