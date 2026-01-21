“Do the Small Things”: Tŵt Unveils New Digital Campaign to Reclaim Wales’ Online Spaces

Tŵt, the community-owned social platform founded in 2018, has revealed a new six-week initiative called “Pethau Bychain” (Little Things). The campaign seeks to nurture a fresh digital culture in Wales, grounded in digital independence and inspired by the words of Dewi Sant.

This campaign comes ahead of the official launch of the new Tŵt app on St David’s Day. In the lead-up, Tŵt will share a series of public reflections exploring how simple, thoughtful online habits – such as adding image descriptions for accessibility or using language tags – can help create a people-owned “digital commons” for Wales, rather than one controlled by large corporations.

“We are at a turning point in how we exist online,” said Jaz-Michael King, Director at Tŵt Cymru. “The legacy platforms are failing to provide safe, joyful spaces for community connection. By focusing on the “pethau bychain”, we are proving that digital sovereignty isn’t just about technology; it’s about hospitality, kindness, and taking control of our own digital heritage. This is our cyfraniad to Cymru – our contribution to the nation.”

Tŵt is part of the rapidly expanding Social Web, also known as the Fediverse – a decentralised network of independent social platforms offering a people-first alternative to corporate-controlled social media. Through this network, Tŵt users can interact effortlessly with other UK-based communities, including mastodonapp.uk and mastodon.scot, as well as thousands of users worldwide. Unlike mainstream platforms, Tŵt does not rely on advertising or data extraction. Instead, it is run by its members, ensuring community needs always come before commercial interests.

“The difference with Tŵt is that the people using the platform have a real say in how it’s run. Moderation isn’t outsourced or automated, it’s rooted in our shared values as a community. We’re accountable to each other, not to shareholders or algorithms,” said Jayne Samuel-Walker, community moderator at Tŵt.

The initiative highlights a community-centred approach to digital life, offering a model not only for Wales but also for online communities across the world.

The campaign will conclude with a community gathering in Cardiff on the evening of 28 February, where supporters and digital innovators will come together on the eve of the app’s official release.

To learn more about the “Pethau Bychain” series or to register for the Cardiff event, visit croeso.toot.wales.