February 5, 2026

Equixly Expands Across Europe to Drive Continuous Security for Applications and APIs

Equixly has announced major investment in its go-to-market team as it accelerates growth across the UK and Europe, following the completion of its Series A funding round.

The expansion reflects increasing demand for a more modern approach to offensive security, as organisations struggle to protect rapidly evolving applications and APIs using traditional, point-in-time penetration testing methods.

“Our Series A marked the start of our scale phase,” said Mattia Dalla Piazza, Co-Founder and CEO of Equixly. “We’re investing deliberately in go-to-market expertise, hiring leaders with deep cybersecurity backgrounds to help accelerate our expansion across the UK and Europe. These hires strengthen our ability to execute on our mission to make offensive security continuous, autonomous, and intelligent, empowering every organization to meet AI-powered attackers with AI of their own.”

As part of its European expansion, Equixly has appointed Stephen Schouten as Regional Sales Director for the UK and Northern Europe, underlining its focus on building senior, enterprise-ready leadership in a key strategic region. Schouten brings significant experience scaling developer-first and security-focused businesses, having previously held senior roles at Snyk and BeyondTrust.

“Enterprises are under enormous pressure to innovate through APIs and modern applications, but penetration testing hasn’t kept pace,” said Stephen Schouten, Regional Sales Director at Equixly. “Attackers operate continuously and use automation and AI, while most organizations still test periodically. Equixly enables a proactive shift, continuously attacking applications and APIs the way real adversaries do. That’s a meaningful step forward for the industry, and I’m excited to help bring this approach to enterprises across the UK and Northern Europe.”

To further support enterprise customers, Paul Harland, formerly of Snyk, has joined as Solutions Engineer, where he will help organisations operationalise continuous offensive security across complex application and API environments. Stephen McCafferty, previously of Cymulate, has also joined the business development team.

Alongside commercial growth, Equixly has made its first senior marketing appointment, naming Gavin Sutton to lead global marketing and category development. The move reflects the company’s ambition to define and scale a new category within the cybersecurity market.

“Security investment has long been driven by reaction,” said Gavin Sutton, Head of Marketing at Equixly. “Leaders often ask, ‘Has this happened to us?’ because known incidents are easier to justify than unseen risk. Our role is to help shift that mindset from reacting after breaches to continuously exposing real, exploitable risk before attackers do.”

Equixly was founded to address the limitations of scheduled security assessments by enabling continuous offensive security. Its platform is already trusted by major European banks, insurers and payment providers, using an autonomous Agentic AI Hacker to simulate real adversary behaviour against applications and APIs.

As part of its continued UK and European growth, the company will be meeting customers, partners and media at TechEx.

About Equixly
Equixly is the Agentic penetration testing platform for securing modern applications and APIs in constantly evolving environments. Its purpose-built Agentic AI hacker enables a continuous offensive security approach by attacking like a real adversary, uncovering exploitable risks across APIs, workflows, and business logic, and delivering actionable insights so security and engineering teams can fix issues faster and innovate with confidence. Trusted by leading European banks, insurers, and payment giants, Equixly was founded by Mattia and Alessio Dalla Piazza, and backed by 33N Ventures, Alpha Intelligence Capital, JME Ventures, 360 Capital and the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze. Learn more at www.equixly.com
