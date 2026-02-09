Raeon Establishes Warwick Flagship to Scale UK Custom Battery Manufacturing

Purpose-built 6,000 sq ft facility at Heathcote Industrial Estate in Warwick becomes Raeon’s main manufacturing base.

Site designed to deliver production-ready custom battery packs for Niche Automotive, Marine, Defence, Aerospace, ESS, Restomod and Motorsport applications.

Expansion reinforces Raeon’s commitment to UK engineering, with research and development retained in Oxfordshire and scaled manufacturing located in the UK’s automotive heartland.

Proprietary FloLock™ production line enables fully customised battery packs to be delivered in as little as 12 weeks, removing traditional tooling and lead-time barriers.

Raeon has announced the opening of its new flagship headquarters and manufacturing centre in Warwick, marking a major step in the company’s evolution from prototype-focused development to scalable production.

The expansion positions Raeon to better support the UK’s specialist vehicle sectors, which are often overlooked as global battery suppliers prioritise high-volume automotive manufacturers. These niche markets—including Defence, Marine, Aerospace and Motorsport—have historically faced development costs exceeding £2 million per bespoke battery design.

Located on Harriott Drive, the new 6,000 sq ft facility has been purpose-built to close this gap. It houses Raeon’s proprietary FloLock™ manufacturing line, a resin encapsulation process that allows batteries to be produced in virtually any form factor. By removing the need for costly injection-mould tooling, the approach reduces development costs by more than 70% and shortens prototype timelines to around 12 weeks.

The Warwick site also represents a strategic investment in the UK supply chain. By maintaining its original engineering base near Witney in Oxfordshire for research and development, while establishing manufacturing within the UK’s “Golden Triangle” of engineering, Raeon is creating a domestic pathway for high-performance, custom energy storage solutions.

Murray Schofield, CEO and Co-Founder of Raeon, said:

“For too long, innovative UK manufacturers in sectors like Marine, Defence, and Niche Automotive have been forced to compromise—either buying off-the-shelf batteries that don’t fit their products or facing unpalatable costs for bespoke development. Our new Warwick facility changes that. By industrialising our FloLock™ technology here in the West Midlands, we are proving that you don’t need to be a mass-market giant to get the perfect battery. This facility is about unlocking electrification for the rest of the market and doing it right here in Britain.”

Tom Brooks, COO and Co-Founder of Raeon, added:

“Expanding our operations into this new facility represents a huge step forward for Raeon. We are moving to a semi-automated production environment capable of supporting our customers from their first prototype all the way through to series production. Whether it is high-performance Motorsport, ruggedised Defence applications, or next-generation Aerospace, this site gives us the capacity to deliver. It provides the supply chain security that is critical for the growth of the UK’s green economy.”

The Warwick facility is now fully operational and is already delivering battery systems to customers across the Niche Automotive, Marine, Defence, Aerospace, ESS, Restomod and Motorsport sectors, both in the UK and internationally.

Raeon is inviting partners and customers to visit the new facility via www.raeon.com/visit-us.