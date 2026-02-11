MORCure Launches New Research Collaboration with Cambridge Scientist Prof. Yorgo Modis

MORCure, the only global charity dedicated to advancing research, innovation and best practice for people affected by MORC2-related disorder (M2RD), has announced a new research collaboration with Dr Yorgo Modis. Prof. Modis is a leading scientist in virology and immunology and a Wellcome Trust Senior Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Medicine.

The research project will focus on uncovering how inherited genetic variants in the MORC2 gene lead to disease, including severe neurological conditions that often present in early childhood.

MORCure co-founder and CEO, Anna-mai Andrews, notes “We are thrilled to have recruited Prof. Modis to apply his expertise and cutting-edge approaches to help us understand MORC2-related disorder. We firmly believe the work of Prof. Modis and his team will lead the way to identifying new ways to diagnose and treat this disorder.”

Earlier peer-reviewed research by Prof. Modis and his collaborators has demonstrated that MORC2 plays a critical role in controlling gene expression from the earliest stages of human development. Building on this foundation, the new project will use advanced computational techniques, including AI-powered molecular modelling and molecular dynamics simulations, to examine how specific inherited mutations alter MORC2 protein function and regulation.

“With an increasing number of families affected by M2RD, MORCure addresses an important need for a better understanding of the disorder, how to diagnose it and ultimately how to treat it”, said Prof. Modis. “We will draw on our deep expertise on MORC2 molecular structure and function to determine the effects of mutations associated with M2RD on the ability of MORC2 to perform its essential gene-regulatory functions. Integrating insights from powerful neural network-based computational models and molecular dynamics simulations on some of the fastest available processors will allow us to make accurate predictions of the individual effects of each known M2RD-associated mutation”.

By establishing a detailed molecular understanding of how MORC2 regulates transcription, the project will create a strong foundation for future laboratory validation. MORCure and Prof. Modis aim to use these findings to accelerate the development of improved diagnostic tools and potential treatments for individuals living with M2RD.

Alongside this research effort, MORCure continues to work with an international Medical Advisory Board and Board of Trustees to raise global awareness of M2RD, support connections between families and clinicians, and advance research into a condition that remains widely underdiagnosed and frequently misdiagnosed.