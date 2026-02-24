Cambridgeshire Clinic to Introduce England’s First AI-Assisted Spinal Decompression System

In Balance Family Chiropractic has announced the installation of a non-surgical spinal decompression unit, positioning the practice as the first in England to offer the technology.

The development follows the reinvestment of the clinic’s entire 2025 profits into upgraded strength and conditioning facilities, supporting an expanded approach to patient care.

Founder Andrew Coombs, who moved to England at the age of 10 and qualified at the Welsh Institute of Chiropractic in 2013, has built the practice over eight years into an advanced chiropractic centre.

After several years in practice, he returned to Cambridgeshire to establish In Balance Family Chiropractic, which now provides services including blood testing, vitamin support, ozone therapy and shockwave treatment.

The new decompression system, due to arrive from South Korea, incorporates 3D and AI-assisted technology and is expected to be operational in late May.

“We are really proud that we will soon be offering something that you can’t get anywhere else in England. We are investing in the business for the benefit of the clients,” said Andrew Coombs.

“This is a wellness facility, a complete holistic business. We are investing heavily in affordable, approachable, professional healthcare. The biggest compliment we get is after the first assessment is ‘wow, that’s the most thorough assessment I’ve ever had’ and that is what we want. We want to give anyone coming in that ‘wow’ moment.”

The clinic is also among a small number of UK providers offering Cranial Facial Release, a balloon-assisted cranial adjustment technique used for a range of conditions.

“I am one of six people in the UK who is qualified to perform CFR; indeed, the only other one outside of London and Wales is my twin brother David, who operates down the road,” Andrew added.

Turnover has increased by 20 per cent heading into 2026, and the business plans to recruit additional staff and another chiropractor.

“I want to buy our own premises and then foresee additional satellite practices, which will be smaller but then if needed have access to our main facility and that could take us anywhere – the South of England, and beyond. We already have clients travelling to us from as far as Essex, Suffolk and beyond,” Andrew said.

The investment is intended to strengthen the clinic’s position within the UK’s private healthcare sector.