New 52-Week Online Psychotherapy Programme Aims to Widen Access to Emotional Support

EmotionalSkillsOnline.com has introduced a year-long online psychotherapy course created by CEO Sonya Bell and psychotherapist Shane Lutkin.

Developed over more than two years, the programme is designed to provide structured and affordable emotional support for adults across the UK and internationally.

Participants can work through weekly video sessions at their own pace, with each module released in sequence. The subscription model offers monthly, six-monthly and annual payment options, with sessions priced at under £15.

The course is based on a face-to-face programme delivered by Shane Lutkin since 2013 and was adapted for digital delivery in response to growing demand for accessible support following the pandemic.

“We are now here, two-years later, we’ve co-written the program together. Everything in it is absolutely psychotherapy based, no AI whatsoever in any of it,” said Sonya Bell.

The initiative is intended for individuals seeking personal development rather than crisis intervention.

“This is not crisis support. It’s more about low confidence, low esteem, and people feeling overwhelmed. They need a bit of help and the programme is something that helps you understand why you are feeling that way,” Sonya added.

The structured format encourages participants to complete the full 52-week sequence in order to explore underlying causes and develop practical coping strategies.

“We encourage everyone to see the whole journey because it might be that you’ve got low confidence. But where does that come from? And so it’s a journey it takes you right from the start and hopefully gives you tools and techniques all the way along to kind of look at each issue and think, well I’m okay with that,” Sonya said.

Members also receive access to specialist blogs, an A–Z knowledge resource and a free introductory session.

“Members don’t just get the sessions and the videos; they get access to blogs just for them and there’s a knowledge resource which is like an A to Z. The first session, the discovery, is free; you can watch it, try it and see if it is right for you,” Sonya said.

The platform also offers face-to-face options and maintains an active online presence to support engagement.