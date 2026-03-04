Primary Care Audiologists Call on Public to Make Hearing Health a Priority

On World Hearing Day, the Association for Primary Care Audiologists has raised concerns that untreated hearing loss, linked to unequal access to ear and hearing services, is contributing to increased social isolation, depression and cognitive decline, while also placing a financial burden of millions of pounds on the UK economy each year.

Around 18 million people in the UK are affected by some degree of hearing loss. While it can impact individuals of any age, the likelihood rises significantly later in life, with more than 70% of people over 70 experiencing hearing impairment. Five per cent of those aged 45 to 54 live with a disabling level of hearing loss. In addition, a recent large-scale prospective cohort study indicates that as many as one in eight teenagers show signs of hearing damage by age 18, largely linked to recreational noise exposure.

Timely identification and appropriate support can ensure that hearing loss does not lead to avoidable disadvantage, and can also reduce the wider social and economic impact. However, findings from the UK National Eye Health and Hearing Study show that two in five people over 50 are affected by impacted ear wax that interferes with hearing, and only one in three people who would benefit from a hearing aid currently use one.

It is estimated that at least 6.7 million people across the UK could gain from wearing a hearing aid, yet only around two million are active users.

Michael Guthrie, the NCHA’s director of policy and regulation, said: “Primary care audiologists provide vital hearing and ear care across the UK. However, the lack of a universally accessible NHS-funded audiology service on the high street means booking an NHS hearing check or ear assessment can be complex and confusing for patients. Locally commissioned services and different pathways make accessing NHS audiology a postcode lottery.”

The association emphasises that placing greater focus on ear care and maintaining healthy hearing habits can help reduce preventable hearing loss.

To coincide with World Hearing Day, the Association for Primary Care Audiology Providers is outlining four simple ear and hearing care recommendations that individuals can adopt to protect their hearing health.

Get tested

The NCHA advises that people who have problems with their ears or notice a change in their hearing should speak to a high street audiologist about booking a hearing check.

Listen Safely

It is recommended to get into healthy listening habits by reducing audio levels when wearing earphones. Safe listening thresholds can also be set on some devices.

Stay Protected

The NCHA advises wearing protective earplugs or earmuffs to safeguard hearing. Hearing protectors are recommended in noisy environments such as loud music concerts or sporting events.

Clean with Care

It is recommended to clean the outer ear by gently wiping it with a soft cloth. Never insert cotton buds (Q-tips) into ears. People are advised to visit a high street audiologist, GP or pharmacist if they have ear wax or an ear infection.